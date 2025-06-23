Richard Ofori's final confession: Why Ghanaians should be worried

Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori has opened up about his retirement plans after a two-year absence from the national team, insisting he still has plenty left in the tank despite being away from Black Stars duty since 2023.

The former Orlando Pirates keeper has been out of Ghana's setup since their disappointing early exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where his errors cost the team, but remains determined to continue his club career for years to come.

Speaking in an interview with KICK OFF, Ofori made it clear that hanging up his gloves is not on his immediate agenda, despite being at an age where many players start considering their future. Ofori explained:

I'm thinking about it (retirement) in a sense of planning ahead, you know. But not in terms of I'm thinking of retiring soon, no. I think for a goalkeeper, I still have many playing years in me.

Richard Ofori's club form

The 30-year-old has been in excellent form for AmaZulu in the South African Betway Premier League, keeping nine clean sheets in 22 appearances last season. His impressive performances earned him the number one spot ahead of Veli Mothwa.

Ofori expressed his happiness at the club, describing the environment in glowing terms. He said:

I've recently joined this beautiful family at AmaZulu, and it's a big team with big ambitions. It's an awesome environment and a great family. The team is good, the players, the management, everyone is loving. So, I am enjoying my football. I'm working hard to help the team achieve these ambitions and fulfil what we believe is the team's potential. Overall, I'm very happy.

Richard Ofori

Why Ghanaians should be concerned

Ofori and AmaZulu will be looking to improve on their sixth-place finish last season and secure a top-four spot to qualify for continental competitions in the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite his club success, questions remain about a potential return to international football after his extended absence from Black Stars duty.

Many Ghanaians are divided on whether Ofori deserves another Black Stars call-up after the 2023 AFCON incident.