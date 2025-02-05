Amazulu coach defends Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori after costly error

The head coach of South Africa’s AmaZulu FC, Arthur Zwane, has come to the defense of goalkeeper Richard Ofori after his crucial mistakes in the team’s 2-2 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, February 4.

The Black Stars goalkeeper was involved in both goals conceded by AmaZulu, including an own goal that cost them all three points.

Despite Ofori’s errors, AmaZulu had fought back from an early deficit and were leading the match thanks to goals from Tshepang Moremi and Elmo Kambindu. However, Ofori's mistake allowed Chiefs to level the score and deny AmaZulu a vital victory.

Zwane acknowledged Ofori’s errors but emphasized the nature of football. Speaking to SuperSport TV, he said:

Unfortunately, football is a game of mistakes. As I said earlier, he kept us in the game in the first half. Sometimes when the pressure mounts, you are bound to crack. He made those two crucial mistakes, both of which we know he’d usually save and make look easy.

He continued:

Now it is our job as coaches to help him psychologically because we need him. He’s been doing fantastically well for the team.

Richard Ofori's move to Amazulu FC

Ofori was released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2023/24 season and joined Amazulu FC on a free transfer.

Since his arrival at AmaZulu, Ofori has kept three clean sheets in 11 league appearances, showcasing his importance to the side despite this setback.