Twellium Ghana, the leading name in Ghana’s manufacturing industry, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation – Sports Water by Verna. Designed for individuals seeking superior hydration, this premium product is tailored for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and the general public who prioritise health, quality, and affordability.

Sports Water by Verna is crafted with a focus on wellness and performance. The zero-sugar formula combines pure water, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Niacin, Pantothenic and other essential minerals, delivering active hydration without compromise. Whether for rigorous physical activity or everyday replenishment, Verna Sports Water provides the perfect balance of natural vitamins to keep you energised and hydrated throughout the day.

Sports Water by Verna takes hydration to the next level with its Zesty lemon flavor, offering a refreshing taste that mirrors the essence of nature. This flavor delivers a natural feeling, enhancing your hydration experience and leaving a compelling aftertaste that makes you crave more.

This premium sports water is produced at Twellium Ghana’s state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with world-class industrial machinery from global leaders like Sidel®, Krones®, and Tetra Pak®. These advanced systems ensure the highest standards of efficiency and quality in production.

Twellium Ghana Unveils a New Fortified Sports Water – A Premium Choice for Active Hydration

Twellium’s production facilities boast multiple international certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, and Halal Certification, confirming the company’s production of world-class products that meet stringent global quality and safety standards.

Sports Water by Verna represents Twellium Ghana’s continuous efforts in producing premium, locally-made products that cater to the needs of Ghanaians. It combines high quality with affordability, making it accessible to all who seek an active, healthy lifestyle.Choose Verna Sports Water today—because your hydration deserves nothing but the best!