Most expensive African players in history

African footballers have become some of the world's priciest assets, with clubs now paying astronomical fees to secure the continent's finest talents.

African stars are now commanding the huge transfer fees as their European and South American counterparts. And consistently rubbing shoulders with the world’s best footballers on the pitch.

Pulse Ghana presents the top five biggest African transfers in history.

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £56m to Arsenal

Dortmund's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds after their match against Borussia Dortmund in Hamburg, northern Germany, on November 5, 2016

The Gabonese striker left Borussia Dortmund for Arsenal in January 2018 for what was then a club record fee. His goalscoring prowess made him an instant favourite with the Gunners fans.

5. Riyad Mahrez - £60m to Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez

Algeria's tricky winger became City's most expensive signing when he left Leicester for £60m in July 2018. Having helped Leicester win the Premier League, Mahrez was ready for the next challenge.

4. Victor Osimhen - £65.3m to Galatasaray

Galatasaray completed the signing of Victor Osimhen on a long-term deal from Napoli on July 31, 2025. The Super Lig champions made the Nigeria international the most expensive transfer in Turkish football history, paying Napoli €75 million ($85.74 million) to sign him on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old will receive net guaranteed salary of €15.0 million for each season plus a net loyalty bonus of €1 million per season and €5 million as image rights payments, per the agreement.

3. Cedric Bakambu - £65.4m to Beijing Guoan

Cedric Bakambu

The DR Congo striker made a shocking move to China's Super League in July 2018 after scoring nine goals in 15 games for Villarreal. The massive fee reflected China's ambitious spending spree.

2. Bryan Mbeumo - £71m to Manchester United

Cameroon forward just secured his dream move this July with a move to Manchester United from Brentford. The Red Devils paid £65m upfront with add-ons taking it to £71m, making Mbeumo the second most expensive African player ever.

1. Nicolas Pepe - £72m to Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe