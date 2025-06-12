How Felix Kyei was dropped from Ghana's 2023 AFCON squad for R. Ofori: The inside story

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei has revealed the behind-the-scenes details of his exclusion from Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite his outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League and being widely recognised as one of the country's most promising young goalkeepers, Kyei was ultimately omitted from the tournament roster.

The decision came directly from then-Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, who personally called Kyei to explain the situation.

Hughton had initially included Kyei on the standby list for the tournament but later opted to exclude him from the final travelling squad.

What did the coach tell him?

In a revealing interview with Medeama FM, Kyei disclosed the exact conversation he had with Hughton about his exclusion.

We were about to leave for Ivory Coast for AFCON, and at the same time, I had a match in Tamale with Medeama

One day, I received a call from Coach Chris Hughton. He praised my performances and encouraged me to keep working hard. He told me I was on the standby list and would be invited if there were any unfortunate incidents.

Why was Richard Ofori chosen instead?

According to Kyei, Hughton revealed that the decision was influenced by factors beyond just goalkeeping ability.

The coach cited Richard Ofori's experience, leadership qualities, and the potential for the tournament to serve as a career revival opportunity for the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Hughton told me that if he had to drop any goalkeeper, it would have been Ofori.

But because of Ofori's leadership and other reasons, including helping him regain his confidence and use the tournament as a springboard to find a new club, he had to include him

This admission suggests that Hughton personally rated Kyei's current form higher than Ofori's but was overruled by broader team considerations and possibly pressure from the technical team.

How did Kyei respond?

Despite what must have been a crushing disappointment, Kyei demonstrated remarkable maturity in his response to the coach's decision.

His reaction showed the professionalism that has marked his rise through Ghana's football ranks.

It was Christmas, and Hughton wished me well. I told him I had no problem with his decision since he's the head coach and knows what's best for the team. It's normal—anything can happen during a national team call-up.

What happened at the tournament?

The decision to prioritise experience over form ultimately backfired for Ghana.

The Black Stars performed poorly at the 2023 AFCON, crashing out at the group stage in what was considered one of their worst tournament performances in recent memory.