Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO, is the former energy and education minister under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He is currently under investigation by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The Deputy Attorney General, Drstice Srem Sai, has confirmed that NAPO is being investigated in connection with projects undertaken during his ministerial tenure.

When asked about the specifics, Dr Sai described it as "a number of things".

The investigation spans NAPO's work across two key ministries over eight years of government service.

As Drem Sai explains,

He's a minister for energy and education… So definitely, we have projects that were undertaken during his time. And so he would definitely be answering questions in respect of that.

One specific issue mentioned is the controversial "mathematical sets" procurement that occurred under the Education Ministry.

Does this mean NAPO is guilty?

Breaking the 8 is not possible without God - NAPO

No. Drem Sai emphasised that being under investigation does not imply guilt.

He said he's been going to NIB for a while now. Nobody knew until he said it publicly

Drem Sai stated on JoyNews' PM Express on Wednesday night.

The Deputy Attorney General stressed the distinction between investigation and prosecution:

You will not be prosecuted unless there is evidence that you were complicit in some of the things you undertook.

What about ministerial responsibility?

Dr Sai clarified that holding a ministerial position does not automatically make someone criminally liable for everything that happens under their watch.

The fact that you're a minister at the time doesn't mean that you will be criminally liable for anything.

He further explained,

There are things that can happen in the ministry which may not be your doing. And the fact that you have been invited for questioning doesn't mean that you are guilty.

Are there precedents?

Yes. Dr Srem Sai cited the example of the Sky Train project controversy, where former Attorney General and later Railway Minister Joe Ghartey was also questioned but ultimately not charged.

Former AG and later Railway Minister Joe Ghartey at one point was invited. But he explained his side of the story. When you look at the charge sheet for Sky Train, he's not on it.

How are officials responding to investigations?

According to Dr Srem Sai, most government officials are cooperating quietly with investigative processes.

I appreciate the demeanour of a lot of the government appointees

Once in a while, you hear that someone has been picked up, or someone has been invited… But I can tell you, a large number of the persons who have been arrested, now on bail, who are under investigation, are quiet.

He praised their approach:

They will not make any noise about it. Some of them believe that the process must be followed.

While acknowledging that some individuals "come in the media" and cause "massing up to go to EOCO", Dr Srem Sai said most comply with legal requirements without creating public drama.

What's the next step?

The investigation will continue, and any decision on prosecution will depend on the evidence gathered.

As Dr Srem Sai concluded,

You go to court when the evidence shows that there's a crime.

Key takeaways

NAPO is under investigation, not prosecution.

The probe relates to projects during his ministerial tenure.

Being questioned does not imply guilt.

Ministers are not automatically liable for all departmental activities.

Most officials are cooperating quietly with ongoing investigations.