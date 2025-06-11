'I did money rituals but can’t spend over GH₵30 a day' - Sakawa boy breaks down in tears

A young man from Dormaa has made a public appeal for assistance, claiming to be suffering severe consequences after participating in money rituals commonly referred to as "Sakawa".

The individual, who identified himself only as Nana Kofi, made his desperate plea during a live broadcast on Kumasi-based Promise TV.

Background of desperation

The caller disclosed that his involvement in occult money-making practices stemmed from difficult personal circumstances, particularly stemming from paternal abandonment.

MUST READ: NPP senior members planning to meet Mahama and make Wontumi kneel and apologise

According to his account, the breakdown of his parents' relationship left him without adequate support, creating the desperation that led to his current predicament.

My father did not take care of me after he broke up with my mother. Out of frustration, I was influenced by friends and followed them to seek quick money through rituals.

I was successful and now have money, but the sad fact is that I cannot spend more than GHC30 a day

Nana Kofi explained during the radio program.

Disturbing revelations

Despite claiming ownership of seven houses and other substantial properties, Nana Kofi described the severe restrictions that govern his newfound wealth.

He revealed that any attempt to give money to others requires him to perform specific ritualistic acts.

When pressed by the programme host about the nature of these requirements, Nana Kofi made shocking disclosures about the rituals involved.

I have to eat human faeces and drink urine from a newborn baby

He stated, describing the disturbing conditions attached to his ability to share his wealth.

Further questioning about how he obtains these materials revealed that the urine is purchased, though Nana Kofi refused to disclose the source or location of such transactions.

Time running out

Perhaps most alarming was Nana Kofi's revelation about his remaining lifespan, delivered through cryptic language that suggested the severity of his situation.

CHECK THIS OUT: 10 most dangerous places around the world where you might not return alive

I have only one year to live in this world. The chicken could only eat three pieces of corn

He said in what appeared to be coded language related to his ritualistic constraints.

The broadcast concluded with Nana Kofi making an urgent appeal to the programme host and listeners, expressing desperation about his deteriorating situation.

Nana Kofi ended by pleading with the host to help save his life, emphasising that time is quickly running out