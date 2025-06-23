Nobody can defeat me now – Boxer beaten while wearing Adom Kyei’s sticker boasts

Sharaf Mahama’s "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event was the talk of town last week for various reasons including the presence of two British former boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan.

However, one name that has continued to dominate the headlines is Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey, who lost on the night of the event.

Sackey became the talk of social media on June 14, 2025, after losing his bout against Abdul Khan at the "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event. But it wasn't just his defeat that got people talking, it was what he was wearing.

He stepped into the ring wearing blue shorts with a sticker showing the face of Adom Kyei-Duah, the General Overseer of Believers Worship Center.

Sackey further revealed that he had prepared spiritually for the fight by using Prophet Kyei-Duah's Grace Miracle Sobolo, Water, and Oil.

He blamed his defeat on the referee, claiming the official tripped him during the fight and stopped the bout prematurely.

Despite acknowledging he was dazed by his opponent's punches, Sackey insisted he could have continued and that the referee's alleged interference cost him the victory.

Fascinated by this gesture, the renowned preacher invited the boxer to church. He stated the following in a video sighted by Pulse Ghana on social media:

I am pleading with you to inform him that I want to meet him God willing Sunday. I need that boy. On Sunday, I will invite him to stand by me on the pulpit.

The pastor's gesture sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his kindness while others questioned his motives.

Sackey's bold declaration after meeting

However, the Boxer honoured the invitation on Sunday, June 22, 2025, and was elated to meet Adom Kyei-Duah at church.

The boxer, in another interview sighted by Pulse Ghana on social media after the service, said the prophet gave him GH¢50,000 and added an alias of “Adom Ba,” which translates to Adom’s son, to his name.

Despite his recent defeat, Sackey believes with Adom Kyei-Duah's blessings and trust, he’ll be unstoppable from now on. He boldly declared:

I'm ready to defeat any boxer who comes my way. I couldn't believe it when Papa called me on stage. When I get home today, I will sleep peacefully. He calls me a champion, so I will become like him. Nobody can defeat me now.