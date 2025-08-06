ASK PULSE: 'I Cooked with My Period Blood So He’d Be Obsessed with Me — Now He’s Constantly Sick. What Do I Do?'

Dear Pulse,

I know what I did sounds wild, but hear me out. I’ve been deeply in love with this guy for over a year. He was sweet at first, but started pulling away emotionally and acting cold. I got desperate. One of my friends told me about this "old trick" — that if you cook for a man using your menstrual blood, he’ll become obsessed with you and never leave.

So I tried it. I added just a little to his food — once or twice — hoping it would create that unbreakable bond. But now, instead of chasing me or acting obsessed, he’s falling sick. He’s always tired, vomiting and can’t seem to recover. He has become pale and so weak. Sometimes he acts like he cannot recognize me. It is scary. His parents are worried that he will eventually die and I am scared too.

Doctors don’t even know what’s wrong. He doesn’t suspect a thing, but I feel extremely guilty.

I don’t know what to do. Is this some kind of spiritual backlash? Should I confess? Or just leave and hope nothing worse happens?

-Cindy

Hello Cindy,

Sharing this with us takes a lot of bravery. Thank you for confiding in us.

In all honesty, you didn’t do this because you’re evil — you did it because you were scared of losing someone you loved. But love born from fear never ends well. You tried to make him stay, but now he’s slipping away, and deep down, you know this isn’t what you wanted.

You need to forgive yourself first. Then take the next step: speak to someone spiritually grounded, seek cleansing, and most of all — let him go. Real love doesn't need manipulation to survive. What’s meant for you won’t need blood, secrets, or pain to stay. It’s not too late to make things right. Start with honesty — with yourself, and maybe even with him.