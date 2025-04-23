'I fell out of love after our son was born; Should I divorce her?'

Dear Pulse,

I never imagined I’d say this, but I no longer love my wife.

Everything changed after she gave birth to our son. She’s no longer the woman I married – merely tired, distant and entirely absorbed by the baby. I appreciate how demanding motherhood is, but I feel invisible. Unwanted. Like a ghost in my own home.

I’ve tried to hold on, yet the connection has vanished. I now avoid going home early, and I’ve even found myself growing emotionally attached to someone else.

I feel dreadful for harbouring these thoughts. She’s an amazing mum. But I’m frightened I’ve fallen out of love. Is this normal? Can we possibly find our way back?

- Nana Kofi

Dear Nana Kofi,

Thank you for your honesty — it takes courage to speak so openly. What you’re feeling is more common than you think. Parenthood often strains relationships, especially when both partners feel unseen. But falling out of love doesn’t mean it’s over. You’re not a bad person — just overwhelmed. Your wife may feel the same.

Start with an honest conversation about your emotions. Consider couples therapy — not because things are broken, but because your relationship is worth saving. Love doesn’t always disappear. Sometimes, it’s simply hidden beneath the weight of it all.