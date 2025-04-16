Ask Pulse: 'Iam getting attracted to my grandfather and I don't know what to do'

Dear Pulse,

I honestly never thought I’d be writing something like this, but I’m really struggling and don’t know who else to turn to.

Lately, I’ve found myself feeling an attraction to my grandfather — and it’s terrifying. I am only 21. He’s always been kind, supportive, and very involved in my life. But now I catch myself thinking about him in ways that are completely inappropriate. It’s not admiration anymore; it’s something deeper and far more confusing.

To be clear, he hasn’t done anything wrong or crossed any lines. This is entirely coming from me, and that’s what scares me most. I feel disgusted with myself afterwards, but the thoughts keep coming. I haven’t told anyone because I’m ashamed and scared they’ll think I’m twisted or in need of help.

But I know this isn’t normal, and I can’t keep pretending everything’s fine. I feel like I’m drowning in guilt and confusion. Please, Pulse — what do I do? How do I deal with feelings that I know are so wrong?

— Rayne

Dear Rayne,

Thank you for having the courage to share something so deeply personal. What you're experiencing is understandably upsetting and confusing, but please know — you're not alone, and support is available. Intrusive thoughts can sometimes arise from emotional distress or underlying mental health concerns, but they do not define who you are. What truly matters is how you choose to respond.

We strongly encourage you to speak to a qualified therapist who can help you navigate these feelings in a safe and compassionate space. You are not broken — you're human, and you deserve peace of mind. Look after yourself,