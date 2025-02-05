It's our job to help him psychologically - Amazulu coach after Richard Ofori's mistakes

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has vowed to provide psychological support for Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori following his crucial mistakes in the 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on February 4, 2025.

Despite Ofori's errors, including an own goal, which led to both of Chiefs' goals, Zwane expressed his understanding and commitment to helping the Ghanaian goalkeeper recover mentally from the setback.

Zwane told SuperSport TV after the game that:

He made those two crucial mistakes, both of which we know he could have easily saved. Now, as coaches, it's our job to help him psychologically because we need him. He's been fantastic for the team.

Additionally, Zwane acknowledged that Ofori’s strong performance in the first half had kept AmaZulu in the game, but reassured that the team would support the goalkeeper through this difficult moment.

Unfortunately, football is a game of mistakes. As I said earlier, he kept us in the game in the first half. Sometimes when the pressure mounts, you are bound to crack. He made those two crucial mistakes, both of which we know he’d usually save and make look easy.

Since joining AmaZulu, Ofori has kept three clean sheets in 11 league appearances. The coach’s focus now is on helping the goalkeeper regain his confidence, knowing that Ofori’s mental well-being is just as important as his physical form.

Richard Ofori's move to Amazulu FC

Ofori was released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2023/24 season and joined Amazulu FC on a free transfer.

Since his arrival at AmaZulu, Ofori has kept three clean sheets in 11 league appearances, showcasing his importance to the side despite this setback.