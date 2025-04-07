Afua Asantewaa’s daughter speaks about the challenges she face being in the limelight

Afua Etruwaa, daughter of Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has shed light on the personal impact of her mother's high-profile Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempts.

In a candid conversation on 4 Kidz Paradise, the young model, who appeared to discuss the journey of becoming a beauty queen, ended up revealing the unexpected challenge of dealing with sudden fame. When asked about hurdles she has faced in the modelling industry, she highlighted the pressure of public attention as the most difficult aspect.

According to Etruwaa, the attention she receives due to her mother’s fame often interferes with her daily life.

Sometimes I just want to go to the mall, and my mum tells me not to, saying people will take pictures and say things like 'Afua is at the mall' or start spreading stories, she said.

The budding model expressed frustration at not being able to enjoy the freedom of anonymity like her peers.

It makes me feel sad. I just want to be free and live my life. I wish people would leave me alone, she added, echoing her desire for a normal teenage experience.

Her comments have since sparked varied reactions on social media. While some users empathised with her situation, others questioned her claims of fame.

Here are a few responses:

@jnr_zibo: “Even your mum isn’t that relevant 😂😂😂.”

@dannygh_: “What spotlight? No one knows her.”

@manuelphrimpz: “Her mum is clearly overthinking things.”

@FEMSIII: “Girl, nobody knows you. You and your mum always want attention.”

@kweku_marshall: “The apple didn’t fall far from the tree 😂😂😂.”

@Hero_nyame: “Who’s Afua again? Is she rich or famous? We’re tired 😂😂😂.”

@_nanaosei111: “I could walk past her and not recognise her 😭. No one knows you.”

@kante_house_boy: “Her mother really thinks she’s a celebrity 😂😂😂. Totally delusional.”