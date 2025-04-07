‘Washing 5,000 bowls a day’ – 6 rich Ghanaians with unbelievable grass-to-grace stories

There’s something undeniably inspiring about a classic underdog tale the story of a man who leaves his small village to build a business empire in Accra, or a woman who rises from obscurity to lead in her field.

These narratives of humble beginnings and hard-won success serve as motivation for many Ghanaians chasing their dreams.

However, not all rags-to-riches stories are taken at face value. While many are genuine accounts of grit and persistence, some raise eyebrows for their near-mythical tone.

Pulse Ghana takes a closer look at six of the most astonishing — and sometimes unbelievable — success stories of Ghanaian business figures who claim to have started with next to nothing.

1. I started with GH¢3 – Joseph Siaw Agyepong (Jospong Group)

Joseph Siaw Agyepong, founder of the renowned Jospong Group of Companies, reportedly launched his business journey with just GH¢3 — a sum he borrowed from his mother.

The Jospong empire, now a dominant force in waste management and media, began with a humble printing press. According to a quote from Joy FM, Agyepong said:

“A GH¢3 loan from my mother helped me start Jospong Printing Press.”

This venture laid the foundation for what would become one of Ghana’s most diversified business conglomerates.

2. I sold scraps in the UK – Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Known variously as Nana Kwame Bediako, Cheddar, and Freedom Jacob Caesar, the Ghanaian real estate mogul reportedly began his wealth journey by selling scrap metal.

Media reports highlight that he dismantled his car while studying at Waltham Forest College in the UK and sold the parts to scrap dealers.

By age 21, he had made a million pounds from selling scrap, steel, and telecom materials, according to Joy FM’s Twitter account.

Today, Cheddar is known for luxury developments like No.1 Oxford Street and the Kwarleyz Residences.

Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated for his diverse ventures in media, finance, and beverages, is said to have started by selling music cassettes at Kantamanto market.

3. I started selling cassettes – Osei Kwame Despite

Over time, he transformed his modest record-selling business into a massive distribution network. His entrepreneurial acumen propelled him to prominence, ultimately leading to the establishment of the Despite Group of Companies.

4. I sold ‘Bofrot’ on the streets – Dr Daniel McKorley (McDan Group)

Dr Daniel McKorley, founder of the McDan Group, often shares his journey from selling bofrot (fried doughnuts) and kerosene on the streets of La to becoming a successful business mogul.

In a conversation with NYDJ, McKorley criticised how wealth is often linked with corruption.

Social media makes it difficult for young people to believe in hard work when success is constantly portrayed as a result of shady dealings, he said, stressing the value of persistence.

5.I began selling medicine with GH¢1 – Samuel Amo Tobbin (Tobinco)

Samuel Amo Tobbin, the man behind Tobinco Group of Companies, started his pharmaceutical journey with just GH¢1 in 1984.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Tobbin shared:

I made GH¢1 from selling P.K. and other items. A Muslim neighbour, Alhaji Baba, introduced me to the medicine trade.

He recalled helping Baba carry goods home, eventually forming a bond that led to his first business venture.

6.I was washing over 5,000 plates a day – Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Before achieving success in the business world, Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye endured a gruelling chapter of his life working as a kitchen porter in the United Kingdom. Speaking to veteran broadcaster Bola Ray in a revealing interview, Quaye opened up about the sacrifices he made while studying abroad.

As a student, he juggled two demanding jobs to finance his education and cover his living expenses. One of these was a night shift role at a Tesco supermarket, where he was responsible for restocking shelves with goods from the warehouse. The other was a physically intense job at the City Inn Hotel in Central London.

It’s a very big hotel, and I had to wash as many as 5,000 dishes in a day, Quaye recalled.

His position in the hotel’s kitchen required him to stand for hours at a time, cleaning plates non-stop throughout each shift.

Despite the punishing schedule, Quaye remained steadfast in his determination to improve his circumstances. His story stands as a powerful reminder that many of today’s successful individuals have overcome immense obstacles on their journey to the top.

Today, Richard Nii Armah Quaye is known for his contributions to business development and investment in Ghana, but his past serves as a grounding narrative of resilience and ambition.