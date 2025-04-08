Big Akwes refuses to apologise after facing backlash over Cina Soul comments

Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, has finally addressed the widespread criticism he has faced following his recent disparaging comments about award-winning singer, Cina Soul.

The actor was present at the naming ceremony of Halifax Todd Nana Qwaachi, the younger brother of budding singer Fotocopy, held on Sunday, 6 April 2025. During the ceremony, which drew several celebrities, TikTok personality and event MC, Quecy Official, confronted Big Akwes, asking if he would consider retracting his remarks and issue a public apology.

In response, Big Akwes burst into laughter and brushed off the suggestion, implying that he found the backlash amusing.

People are angry over that? It’s actually funny to me, he said

Rather than expressing remorse, the comic actor urged the public to rewatch the viral video of Cina Soul that sparked his controversial commentary. According to him, a closer analysis would help Ghanaians determine whether his assessment was indeed unfair.

Take another look at the video and judge for yourselves. Then you’ll know if I was wrong or not, he stated.

Big Akwes' remarks follow media personality Akosua Takyiwaa’s public apology to Cina Soul after a discussion on Max TV's EQuick show took an offensive turn. During the segment, Big Akwes used unflattering language to describe the singer’s appearance, focusing on her fashion choices rather than her music—specifically her new album Did I Lie, which dropped on 14 March 2025.

Fellow panellists, including fellow comic actor Amankwah Trump, laughed in agreement, further fuelling public outrage.

The comments were swiftly condemned by fans and public figures alike. Notable voices to social media to defend Cina Soul and call out the panellists for their unprofessionalism and disrespect.