Here's Why the Sierra Leonean Leone is Africa's Weakest Currency

As of 2025, the Sierra Leonean Leone (SLE) holds the unfortunate distinction of being Africa's weakest currency, with an exchange rate that requires over 20,000 leones to purchase a single US dollar.

This extreme devaluation did not happen overnight. It is the result of decades of economic challenges, structural weaknesses, and policy missteps that have created a perfect storm of currency instability.

The Numbers Tell a Sobering Story

Sierra Leonean Leon via switsalone.com

ADVERTISEMENT

To put the Leone's weakness into perspective, consider this: if you wanted to buy a $10 smartphone charger on Amazon, you would need approximately 250,000 Sierra Leonean leones. A modest $100 hotel room for a night would cost around 2.5 million leones. For the average Sierra Leonean worker earning the equivalent of $50 to $80 per month, these figures represent an enormous burden when purchasing imported goods or services priced in foreign currency.

Root Causes of the Leone's Collapse

Economic recession. Credit: Shutterstock

Limited Export Diversification

ADVERTISEMENT

Sierra Leone's economy remains dangerously dependent on a narrow range of exports, primarily diamonds, iron ore, and agricultural products such as cocoa and coffee. This lack of diversification makes the country highly vulnerable to global commodity price shocks. When iron ore prices plummeted in the mid-2010s, Sierra Leone's main source of foreign currency earnings was severely reduced, leaving the Leone exposed to intense depreciation pressure.

This is similar to a household depending entirely on one person's income from a single job. If that person loses their job or takes a pay cut, the entire household budget collapses. This is essentially what happens to Sierra Leone's economy when commodity prices fall, as there are no alternative revenue streams to cushion the impact.

Chronic Trade Deficits

Sierra Leone imports far more than it exports, creating constant downward pressure on the Leone. Essential goods such as fuel, rice (a staple food), medicine, and manufactured products must be purchased with foreign currency, typically US dollars. This creates a vicious cycle where demand for dollars consistently exceeds supply, driving the Leone's value down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Failed 2022 Redenomination

In a desperate attempt to restore confidence in the currency, Sierra Leone's government implemented a redenomination policy in 2022, removing three zeros from the currency. The old Leone (SLL) was replaced with the new Leone (SLE) at a rate of 1,000 to 1. However, this cosmetic change failed to address the underlying economic fundamentals driving currency weakness.

Redenomination is like changing the numbers on a broken scale. It might look different, but it does not fix the mechanism causing the problem. Without addressing the root causes of inflation and economic instability, the new Leone quickly resumed its downward trajectory.

ALSO READ: Top 10 cocoa producing countries in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

The Human Impact

The Leone's weakness creates real hardships for ordinary Sierra Leoneans. A teacher earning 800,000 leones per month (roughly $40) finds that her purchasing power erodes each month as prices for imported goods rise. Students hoping to study abroad face the daunting reality that a $20,000 university tuition bill would cost them approximately 400 million leones, an almost impossible sum for most families.

Healthcare costs provide another stark example. Life-saving medications that cost $50 in international markets require 1 million leones, making essential treatments unaffordable for many citizens. This creates a situation where currency weakness becomes a matter of life and death.

Structural Economic Challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Sierra Leone's economy faces several deep-rooted issues that perpetuate currency weakness. The country has limited manufacturing capacity, meaning most consumer goods must be imported. The financial sector remains underdeveloped, with restricted access to credit for businesses and entrepreneurs. Infrastructure challenges, including unreliable electricity and poor transportation networks, make it difficult for local businesses to compete internationally.

In addition, the informal economy dominates, with many transactions occurring outside the formal banking system. This makes it challenging for the central bank to implement effective monetary policy or accurately measure economic activity.

ALSO READ: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2025

Looking Forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the Leone's weakness requires comprehensive structural reforms that go far beyond monetary policy. Sierra Leone needs to diversify its export base, improve infrastructure, strengthen institutions, and create an environment that encourages both domestic and foreign investment. The government must also build foreign exchange reserves that can help stabilise the currency during economic shocks.

ALSO READ: Why the Tunisian dinar is the strongest currency in Africa