NPP apologises to NDC for supporters’ jubilations after helicopter crash that killed 8

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has apologised to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) over celebrations and comments allegedly made by some of its supporters following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed eight (8) lives.
Speaking during a visit to the NDC’s national headquarters on Wednesday, 13 August, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua condemned the remarks captured in a viral TikTok video, stressing that they did not reflect the sentiments of the party.
ALSO READ: Police confirm arrest of social media activist 'Sir Obama Pokuase' – Full details
He noted that such utterances were harmful to the country’s democratic culture:
It is important that, in times like these, we also show solidarity. Indeed, there are certain comments made by foot soldiers or even individuals not closely associated with the party. But when such unfortunate, condemnable statements arise, it is important for the leadership to distance ourselves and make it clear that this is not the character of our party.
ALSO READ: Top 10 least corrupt African countries in 2025 – Latest rankings
Mr Kodua added:
The NPP would never wish death on anyone, not even our worst enemy. These kinds of remarks are unhealthy for our democracy. Death is something that not even your worst enemy would wish upon you.
He further dismissed claims that the NPP was responsible for the crash:
Some are claiming that the NPP is behind these events, while others have gone so far as to say they expected more people to have died. Such remarks are dangerous and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.
ALSO READ: Sam George vows action against popular tv station over airing of teen sexual abuse case
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that three individuals — Prince Ofori, Yayra Abiwu, and Emmanuel Kwakye — are in custody assisting with investigations into threats of death and the publication of false news following the incident.