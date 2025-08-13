Top 10 least corrupt African countries in 2025 – Latest rankings

Corruption remains one of the most serious governance challenges of our era. Around the world, it weakens public institutions, erodes trust between citizens and leaders, and diverts much-needed resources away from essential public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

In Africa, where many economies are still developing and resources are often scarce, the damage can be even more pronounced. Corruption not only hinders economic progress but also undermines efforts to reduce inequality, tackle poverty, and deliver sustainable development.

Despite these challenges, several African nations are demonstrating that progress is possible. They have implemented reforms and fostered governance systems that promote transparency, strengthen accountability, and uphold the rule of law.

Transparency International Corruption Perception Index

These countries have shown that with political will, strong institutions, and active civil society engagement, it is possible to curb corruption and build public confidence.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), published by Transparency International, offers a comprehensive view of perceived public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories. Using a scale from 0, indicating high levels of corruption, to 100, representing a very clean public sector, the CPI draws on expert analysis and opinion surveys to provide an authoritative global ranking.

This year’s results paint a sobering picture. The global average score remains stagnant at 43, a figure that has barely shifted in over a decade. More than two-thirds of countries still score below 50, highlighting the extent of the challenge in achieving integrity and good governance worldwide. While progress has been made in 32 countries since 2012, the majority have either stalled or worsened.

Within Africa, however, there are encouraging signs. A select group of countries have emerged as leaders in the fight against corruption, outperforming their regional peers and in some cases exceeding the global average.

Their achievements not only benefit their own citizens but also enhance their standing on the international stage, attracting investment, boosting economic confidence, and serving as examples for others to follow.

These are the top ten (10) least corrupt African countries in 2025, based on the 2024 CPI results.

10 least corrupt African countries

