Kai Havertz’s wife shares horrific threats sent to her following penalty miss in FA Cup defeat

Kai Havertz’s wife, Sophia, has revealed that she was subjected to horrific online abuse following Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old Havertz missed a penalty in Arsenal’s shootout loss at the Emirates on Sunday, with United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saving his spot-kick. Havertz also squandered a golden opportunity to score a late winner in extra time, blasting a shot over the bar when he was in front of the net.

In addition to the penalty miss, Havertz found himself in a heated exchange with Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire as tempers flared during the match.

However, it was after the final whistle that Sophia Havertz took to social media to share the distressing messages she had received. She posted screenshots of several DMs filled with vile abuse aimed at her.

In one of the posts, she wrote:

For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me. I hope you are so ashamed of yourself.

In a second post, Sophia shared another message with the caption:

I’m not sure what to even say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this…

Brief background of couple's love story

Sophia, 25, and Havertz began dating in 2018 while he was still at Bayer Leverkusen, and she moved with him to Chelsea when the club paid £62 million to sign him in 2020. Following his move to Arsenal for £65 million in 2023, Sophia became a regular presence at the club’s matches.