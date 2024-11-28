Lamine Yamal Wins 2024 Golden Boy Award, Vicky López Claims Golden Girl Honour

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has made history by winning the 2024 Golden Boy award, becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious prize for the best under-21 men’s player in the world.

The 17-year-old’s incredible rise continues as he follows in the footsteps of Barcelona teammates Pedri and Gavi, who also claimed the Golden Boy in recent years.

Yamal succeeds Jude Bellingham, who won the award last year after a standout season with Real Madrid. The Golden Boy, established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, has been awarded to some of football’s biggest names, including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi.

Yamal’s triumph is the latest in a series of accolades, having already won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or in October, also becoming the youngest-ever winner of the award. He also finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, a testament to his extraordinary year with both club and country.

The young winger played a key role in helping Spain win the European Championship last summer and has been a prominent figure in Barcelona’s revitalised squad under manager Hansi Flick. His rapid development has been one of the most exciting stories in world football, with many tipping him for even greater success in the future.

Meanwhile, Barça Femení star Vicky López claimed the Golden Girl award, marking another triumph for the Catalan club. López won the third edition of the women’s award, following in the footsteps of Jule Brand and Linda Caicedo. Her performances for Barcelona and Spain have firmly established her as one of the brightest young talents in women’s football.