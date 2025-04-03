Court clears pastor of rape charges after 8 years in South African prison

After spending eight years behind bars, Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has been acquitted of all charges related to sexual abuse allegations at his South African church.

Omotoso, who had been facing 32 charges, consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout a highly publicised trial that captivated audiences nationwide. The trial, broadcast live, sparked intense debate over justice, victims' rights, and the role of media in legal proceedings.

Back in 2018, a key witness alleged that Omotoso had raped her when she was just 14 years old. She claimed the incidents took place at the church he led in Port Elizabeth. However, on Wednesday, the judge ruled in Omotoso’s favour, citing serious errors in how prosecutors handled the case.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) echoed this sentiment, admitting that “former prosecutors in the case acted improperly and the accused were not sufficiently cross-examined by the state.”

Acknowledging the legal shortcomings, the NPA stated that it would now “consider its legal options” regarding the case’s outcome. It also noted that the prolonged nature of the trial was partly due to numerous legal challenges filed by Omotoso himself.

Following the verdict, Omotoso expressed gratitude for his acquittal, saying he thanked God for the outcome. His co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, were also cleared of all charges.

Omotoso was first arrested in 2017 at a South African airport while attempting to leave the country. His case became the first high-profile sexual assault trial to be televised in a nation grappling with high rates of gender-based violence.

The hearings sparked broader conversations about the impact of live court broadcasts, with some questioning whether the media spotlight compromised judicial impartiality.