Embracing AI in Ghana: Why companies must push through the struggles

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, and Ghanaian businesses are not exempt from its impact. A recent study presented at a European Central Bank (ECB) conference has found that while AI can be disruptive in the short term, companies that endure the initial upheaval tend to thrive in the long run.

Short-Term Struggles for AI Adopters

The study, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and surveys covering the period between 2017 and 2021, found that early adopters of AI in the manufacturing sector experienced a decline in productivity as they replaced human workers with robots. This contradicts the widespread belief that AI immediately enhances productivity and augments jobs rather than eliminating them.

“In the short term, we see a lot of pain,” said Kristina McElheran, one of the study’s authors, at the conference.

She attributed the initial drop in productivity to AI disrupting well-established manufacturing practices, such as inventory management and workflow efficiency.

A Long-Term Competitive Advantage

Despite the early struggles, companies that successfully adapted to AI integration eventually outperformed their peers in sales growth, productivity, and employment. However, the study found that this rebound was more common among newer firms, while older and typically larger companies struggled with the transition.

“Surviving this seems like part of the problem,” McElheran noted, adding that firms able to navigate the disruption positioned themselves for long-term success.

AI in Ghana: A Growing Trend

Although Ghana’s AI adoption rate may not yet match the scale observed in the United States or Europe, a growing number of businesses are investing in AI-driven technologies. From fintech startups to manufacturing firms, Ghanaian enterprises are beginning to integrate AI into their operations. However, as the study suggests, these firms must brace themselves for initial challenges before reaping the benefits.

With AI adoption rising globally, ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted that between 23% and 29% of European workers are highly exposed to AI. However, she emphasised that this does not necessarily indicate mass job losses.

“This need not herald a ‘job apocalypse’ because new roles are likely to be created while old ones are destroyed,” she stated.

What This Means for Ghanaian Businesses

For Ghanaian companies considering AI adoption, the findings of this study serve as both a warning and an encouragement. The transition may be difficult, but those that endure will likely see improved efficiency, increased revenue, and enhanced competitiveness in the long term. Businesses must prepare for the short-term setbacks associated with AI integration while developing strategies to maximise its potential benefits.