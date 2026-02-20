Court remands suspect in Mamprobi baby theft case, sets next appearance date

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded the suspect in the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft case into police custody. The four-day-old baby, who was allegedly taken by a woman posing as a nurse, has since been rescued and reunited with his mother as investigations continue.

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Latifa Salifu, the suspect in the recent Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft case, into police custody for 14 days, with an order to reappear on March 4, 2026, as investigations into the disturbing incident continue.

The decision follows the alleged abduction of a four-day-old baby boy from the postnatal ward of the Mamprobi Polyclinic in the Ablekuma South area earlier this month.

Police say the case was reported on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, when the baby’s mother, Precious Ankomah, informed authorities that an unidentified woman, disguised as a nurse in a peach-coloured uniform had taken her newborn under the pretext of administering medication before disappearing.

Swift investigative work by officers from the Dansoman Divisional Police Command led to the arrest of Latifa Salifu, 33, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital the following day, where she was found in possession of the child.

Preliminary checks indicated that she could not produce any medical records or documentation suggesting she had delivered the baby at the facility. The infant was safely recovered and reunited with his mother, who positively identified him by a distinctive birthmark on his left leg.

The child was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further medical assessment and care after the ordeal. According to reports, the baby was running a temperature when recovered, a concern noted by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who said medical teams were quickly deployed to attend to both the newborn and the emotionally distressed mother.

Ms. Salifu was brought before the domestic violence and victim support division of the Accra Circuit Court on Friday, 20 February 2026, where she was remanded into police custody for 14 days to allow police to continue gathering evidence in the case. She is scheduled to return to court on March 4, 2026.

Charges against her are expected to include abduction and related criminal offences under the Criminal Offences Act, but formal charges will be confirmed as the investigation proceeds.

The incident sparked widespread concern about security lapses in health facilities, particularly in maternity and postnatal wards.

In response, the Accra Regional Police Command deployed 24-hour security at Mamprobi Polyclinic to reassure the public and protect patients, staff and visitors while the probe continues.

Healthcare authorities, including the Ghana Health Service (GHS), have since issued new directives to tighten safety and patient care protocols nationwide.

Measures include enforcing strict dress codes and visible identification for medical staff, improving surveillance such as CCTV systems, and strengthening discharge verification procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

