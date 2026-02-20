Advertisement

Kwaw Kese declares political ambitions, reveals when he’ll jump in

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:25 - 20 February 2026
Kwaw Kese says he will venture into politics and contest for Parliament in Agona Swedru, drawing inspiration from fellow musician and activist Kwame A Plus.
Ghanaian hiplife star Kwaw Kese appears to be contemplating a future that stretches beyond the recording studio and concert stage. Although politics is firmly on his radar, he maintains that any such move must come at the appropriate moment, particularly when his finances are secure.

Speaking in an interview with George Quaye on JoyPrime TV, the seasoned performer addressed speculation about his political aspirations.

He remarked when questioned about the possibility of entering politics;

Yes. When I have made enough money, then I will
According to the artiste, his ambitions would begin at the grassroots level. Rather than aiming immediately for a national role, he would first seek to represent his hometown as a Member of Parliament.

He explained, making it clear that his priority would be serving his local community in Agona Swedru;

I would begin as an MP. Yes, I would represent my people in Agona Swedru

Kwaw Kese also revealed that he would not embark on such a journey alone. He indicated that he would draw inspiration and guidance from fellow musician and political activist Kwame A Plus, who hails from a neighbouring area.

He added'

If I decide to go into politics, A Plus is my neighbour, Gomoa and Agona, so I can draw on his support and seek his advice

For now, however, the award-winning performer appears content to focus on his music career, leaving his political ambitions for a time when both the circumstances and his resources align.

