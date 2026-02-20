Advertisement

'I like players who challenge me' - Otto Addo reveals

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:55 - 20 February 2026
Otto Addo
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has disclosed that he appreciates players who challenge him during matches and are not afraid to question his decisions.

The 50-year-old made the remarks on Wednesday, February 19, while speaking to students from the University of Ghana’s Department of Physical Education and Sports at the Rugby Stadium.

His appearance formed part of a special colloquium organised under the theme “Individual Player Development".

Sharing insights from his coaching career, Addo noted that he values players who possess the confidence to confront issues directly and push for higher standards.

He explained that such assertiveness sharpens his own tactical awareness and signals a mindset capable of identifying weaknesses in opponents.

I always say that, and I tell it to the other coaches: if the player can see the problems with me as coach, problems, I know that they will pick the opponent’s problems

Addo stressed that while structure and discipline are essential within a team, he admires players who display passion, question authority in a constructive manner, and show visible frustration when results do not go their way. According to him, those qualities often distinguish truly competitive teams from ordinary ones.

He added,

So I like these players. Everything has to be in a certain range, but I like players who are going to challenge me, who are going to question me, or who are angry when they lose, because I know these are the players we need to win the game

Reflecting on his managerial journey, Addo admitted that handling strong-willed personalities has been an important learning process that has contributed to his growth as a coach.

He said,

So, in my coaching career, actually, I think I learned my lesson
The colloquium aimed to provide students with deeper insight into career opportunities within the sports industry while encouraging them to explore emerging pathways in the field.

Addo is expected to return to the technical area in March when Ghana’s senior national team faces Austria and Germany in international friendlies as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

