Advertisement

George Afriyie slams Kurt Okraku over Black Stars budget disclosure

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:38 - 20 February 2026
‘Kurt Okraku has failed’ - George Afriyie supports calls for GFA president to resign
George Afriyie slams Kurt Okraku over Black Stars budget disclosure
Advertisement

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has criticised GFA President Kurt Okraku over his position on the public disclosure of the Black Stars’ budget.

Advertisement

The controversy forms part of a broader national conversation on transparency in the financing of Ghana’s senior national team.

The debate intensified in February 2025 when President John Dramani Mahama, during his State of the Nation Address, called for an end to secrecy surrounding government expenditure on national teams and directed that such budgets be made public.

MUST READ: AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Okraku questioned why the Black Stars’ budget had become the focus of public scrutiny.

Advertisement

Okraku said,

I don’t have any problem with making the Black Stars budget public

But why are we not asking every sector of the economy to make their budgets public, and why only Black Stars? Why create confusion where there’s no need for confusion? The GFA is a private entity. We dwell and waste our time on things which are needless.

READ ALSO: Sadio Mane: From Bambali to football immortality, the rise of Senegal’s humble superstar

However, responding in a separate interview on Asempa FM, Afriyie expressed surprise at the GFA president’s comments and defended the call for transparency.

Advertisement

He stated,

I am surprised Kurt Okraku made those remarks

We all know the national teams, the Black Stars, are owned by the government, and if they are to give you money, I don’t see anything wrong with the money being made public. After all, the money is from the taxpayer. I believe that he (Kurt Okraku) was wrong to question the logic behind why the budget should be made public.

READ MORE: Top 10 Greatest FIFA World Cups of All Time

Following the President’s directive, Sports Minister Kofi Adams disclosed the financial allocations for each Black Stars match from Matchdays 5 to 10 of the World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

The move has since sparked widespread discussion within Ghana’s football fraternity, with stakeholders divided over the scope and necessity of financial transparency in the management of the national team.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana takes Togo to UNCLOS Arbitration over maritime boundary
News
20.02.2026
Ghana takes Togo to UNCLOS Arbitration over maritime boundary
Top 10 Countries with the Weakest Military in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
20.02.2026
Top 10 Countries with the Weakest Military in the World: 2026 Rankings
‘Kurt Okraku has failed’ - George Afriyie supports calls for GFA president to resign
Sports
20.02.2026
George Afriyie slams Kurt Okraku over Black Stars budget disclosure
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
News
20.02.2026
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
Yaw Sarpong
Entertainment
20.02.2026
MUSIGA donates GH¢500 towards late Yaw Sarpong’s funeral
10 Reasons You Should Prioritise Home Cooking
Lifestyle
20.02.2026
10 Reasons You Should Prioritise Home Cooking