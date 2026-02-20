AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence

Security forces guard the field during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal. Getty Images

A Moroccan court on Thursday handed prison sentences of up to one year to 19 football supporters convicted of hooliganism following unrest during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Morocco and Senegal.

The verdict came after more than five hours of proceedings. The court found the group comprising 18 Senegalese nationals and one French citizen guilty on multiple counts, including destruction of sporting infrastructure and acts of violence during a sporting event.

According to defence lawyer Naima El Guellaf, 11 of the accused were sentenced to one year in prison and fined $550 each. Four received six-month custodial terms with fines of $218, while the remaining four were handed three-month sentences and fined $130.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as one defendant reportedly fainted upon hearing the ruling. Others declined to stand when instructed to proceed to the holding cells. Relatives present in court appeared distressed and maintained the innocence of their family members.

Defence counsel indicated their intention to appeal, arguing that the penalties were excessive.

The arrests occurred last month after tensions flared during the AFCON final, when aggrieved supporters attempted to storm the pitch in protest of a late penalty awarded to hosts Morocco. Senegal ultimately secured victory.

The defendants had remained in custody for over a month pending judgement.

The hearing was attended by Senegalese and French diplomatic representatives, as well as relatives of several accused persons.

Lawyers for the defence contended that the prosecution had failed to establish sufficient legal grounds for conviction.

The public prosecutor, however, pushed for the maximum sentences, asserting that the accused had disrupted the match and caused significant damage estimated at more than $476,000.

Morocco has historically faced challenges related to football-related violence, with courts regularly addressing cases of stadium unrest.

This particular matter drew attention due to the fact that all those convicted were foreign nationals.

The ruling represents the latest fallout from a tense final that triggered appeals for calm from senior officials in both countries, amid rising tensions and what Moroccan rights groups described as a spike in online hate speech.

Following the incident, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) imposed $1 million in fines and sanctions on both Senegal and Morocco in connection with the disorder.

Moroccan authorities have since indicated plans to challenge what they consider disproportionate disciplinary measures.

The match itself was overshadowed by controversy after Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest of the stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.

Incensed supporters hurled chairs onto the field and clashed with stewards before police intervened.