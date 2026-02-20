Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Demonstrator reveals he’s not a farmer, says he was paid GH¢250 to join cocoa farmers’ protest
A man who joined a protest by cocoa farmers in Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region has claimed that he and several others were not actual cocoa farmers but were paid GH¢ 250 to participate in the demonstration.
During the protest, which brought dozens of demonstrators into the streets on Thursday, February 19, 2026, tensions flared as farmers expressed anger over decisions affecting the price of cocoa. Yet one participant admitted a different motivation.
“I’m not a cocoa farmer, I was paid to join protest” the man revealed.
The protest in Sefwi-Wiawso formed part of a wider wave of demonstrations by cocoa producers unhappy with recent policy changes. Farmers in Western North Region have taken to the streets over a sharp reduction in the producer price of cocoa, from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogram bag, that’s a cut of about 28 percent announced earlier this month.
“We are not cocoa farmers, and we were given 250 cedis to stage this demonstration.” — A concerned citizen— DANIEL❤️ (@BLOCKHOLDER8) February 19, 2026
Yagyi gya chale😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/xFBbwP1e5z
Many farmers argue that the new price does not reflect the rising costs of labour, fertilisers and transportation, and could threaten their livelihoods and ability to support families.
During the protest, placards reading “Restore Our Price Now” and “Cocoa Sustains Ghana, Don’t Neglect Farmers” were held by demonstrators frustrated with current conditions.
The price adjustment followed a decision by the government and stakeholders to align farmgate pricing with international market realities, as Ghana’s cocoa prices were impacted by global price volatility.
The move was intended to restore liquidity in the sector and speed up payments to farmers amid financial strain at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).
The revelation that not all individuals present at the protest were cocoa producers has added complexity to the narrative.
The participant who spoke out, has raised questions about the composition of the crowd and the true breadth of farmer dissatisfaction.
Recent developments in Ghana’s cocoa industry, including protests in other regions such as Assin North and Western North, illustrate widespread anxiety among growers who rely on cocoa income for basic needs like education, healthcare and household support.
The government and COCOBOD have insisted that the price realignment is necessary to stabilise the sector’s finances and ensure timely payments, even as farmers call for review and support to cushion them from economic shocks.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom