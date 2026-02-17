UCL: Can Mourinho strike twice or will Los Blancos retaliate?

José Mourinho’s Benfica will face Real Madrid again in the UEFA Champions League playoff after a stunning 3–2 group stage win. Can Mourinho pull off a repeat, or will Real Madrid claim revenge in this high-stakes rematch?

Lisbon is once again set to host one of European club football’s most compelling narratives. Real Madrid and SL Benfica face off in the UEFA Champions League playoff round on Tuesday, 17th February, 2026, but this time it’s more than just a game.

With memories of a dramatic group stage upset still fresh, football fans are asking the same question: will José Mourinho deliver another masterstroke and “hit the double” over his former giants, or will Real Madrid exact revenge with all their firepower?

The backdrop to this rematch is the kind of football storywriters dream about. On January 28, Benfica stunned the European giants in dramatic fashion, winning 4–2 at the Estádio da Luz and clinching a place in the knockout playoffs.

The defining moment came not from forward or midfielder, but from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, whose towering header in the 98th minute sent Benfica through on goal difference and consigned Madrid to the playoffs instead of automatic qualification to the round of 16.

To Benfica this result was more than a victory, it was vindication for a team that began the Champions League campaign with more questions than answers. Under the watchful eye of José Mourinho, the club fought their way from early setbacks to one of the most dramatic finishes of the group phase in recent memory.

The former Real Madrid manager, known around the world for tactical prowess and big-game temperament, savoured every moment, even jovially acknowledging that Trubin “won’t be up there this time,” when hinting that last-ditch heroics are unlikely to repeat.

The coach himself has since dismissed talk of needing miracles to defeat Madrid again, insisting that his side simply needs to “be at their absolute highest level.” And yet, there is a strong current running against the narrative that Benfica can simply repeat what happened before.

In Madrid’s camp, there is steely determination burning just below the surface. Manager Álvaro Arbelo, who took over during the transition from Xabi Alonso’s reign has emphasised that this rematch “isn’t about revenge” but rather about preparation, patience and getting the basics right.

He insists that Real Madrid’s focus is on winning, not settling scores, although any neutral watching would know that pride and instinct for retaliation are quietly simmering beneath the polished professionalism.

Adding to Real’s cause is the return of firepower, notably Kylian Mbappé, whose presence injects an extra layer of threat and reassurance at the business end of the competition. Having him available, as reports indicate, gives Madrid a sharper edge and a reminder of the attacking talent they can harness when fully fit.

For Mourinho, this fixture is a testament to his longevity and an opportunity to reaffirm his reputation as one of the game’s most astute managers.Real Madrid, meanwhile, are driven by the dual incentives of pride and unmistakable quality.

A club with 15 European titles in its cabinet does not take kindly to being denied automatic passage.Teams of that stature often channel setbacks into fierce motivation, turning bruises into fuel rather than handicap.

So what can we expect when these two giants clash again? It will be a story of contrasting spirits, the seasoned strategist seeking validation and the historic powerhouse aiming to reassert dominance.

It is possible Mourinho’s Benfica can repeat their defiance and pull off another upset. The blueprint is there, etched on that extraordinary night in January.

Yet it is equally credible that Real Madrid, stirred by their previous disappointment and strengthened strategically, will rise to the occasion and strike back. This tie may not simply be revenge or repeat, it might well be a vivid blend of respect, rivalry, and raw ambition.