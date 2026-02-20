Mahama calls for national unity in warm Ramadan message to Muslim community

President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm Ramadan wishes to Muslims in Ghana, calling for unity, compassion and spiritual renewal during the holy month. He urged believers to strengthen faith, support the less fortunate and promote peace across the country.

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a heartfelt Ramadan message to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, urging believers to use the holy month for reflection, unity and compassion.

In a special Ramadan statement released on Friday, 20th February 2026, President Mahama greeted the Muslim community with the traditional salutation: “Assalamu alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh!” and extended warm wishes from himself and his wife, Lordina Dramani Mahama, to all observing the fast.

“As we stand at the threshold of this blessed month of Ramadan, Lordina Dramani Mahama and I extend our warmest greetings to you and your families,” he said in the address.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection and community, commemorating the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

In Ghana the observance typically draws followers together in mosques and homes across the country. In his message, President Mahama described Ramadan as “a month of reflection, renewal, and coming together as one community.”

He prayed that the period would purify hearts and strengthen faith, saying:

“May Allah, the Most Merciful, grant you good health, peace of mind, and abundant mercies throughout these thirty days.”

He also invoked spiritual blessings for observants, adding:

“May your prayers be answered, your good deeds be accepted, and may this Ramadan bring you closer to your Creator and to one another.”

President Mahama reminded Muslims that the essence of Ramadan goes beyond abstaining from food and drink. Reflecting on the wider values of the season, he said:

“As you break your fast each evening with family and friends, remember that the true beauty of Ramadan lies not just in abstaining from food, but in the discipline, compassion, and generosity we show to all, especially to those less fortunate.”

These themes are central to Ramadan’s teachings and are practiced through charity (zakat), community prayers (tarawih) and acts of kindness throughout the month. President Mahama also used the message to call for unity among all Ghanaians, urging citizens to deepen bonds of tolerance and harmony across the country:

“Let us use this holy month to strengthen the bonds of unity, love, and peace in our communities and across our beloved Ghana.”