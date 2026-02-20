Advertisement

COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:27 - 20 February 2026
COCOBOD board waives sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
COCOBOD Board waives sitting allowances for the 2025/26 cocoa season to support financial reforms, sector efficiency and long-term sustainability in Ghana’s cocoa industry.
Advertisement

The Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Board has resolved not to receive any sitting allowances for the remainder of the 2025/26 cocoa season, in a move aimed at supporting ongoing reforms within the cocoa sector.

Advertisement

The decision was announced in a notice issued on February 20, as part of efforts to strengthen financial discipline and restore confidence in the industry.

“In support of ongoing efforts to reform Ghana's cocoa industry and strengthen its long-term sustainability, the Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Board has resolved not to receive any sitting allowances for the remainder of the 2025/26 cocoa season,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Over 800 students stranded as GTEC closes Royal Nursing College in Tafo

According to the Board, the move underscores its commitment to prudent financial management and responsible leadership at a time when the sector is undergoing significant restructuring.

Advertisement
DR Randy Abbey

“This decision reflects the Board's commitment to prudent financial management, shared sacrifice, and responsible leadership as COCOBOD undertakes critical reforms to address recent challenges and restore confidence across the cocoa value chain,” the notice added.

The cocoa sector has faced mounting pressures in recent seasons, including production challenges and financial constraints, prompting government-backed measures to stabilise operations and improve efficiency within the Ghana Cocoa Board.

ALSO READ: Pres. Mahama signs 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025 into law

The Board further reiterated its support for measures aimed at improving transparency and long-term sustainability in the industry.

Advertisement

“The Board reiterates its dedication to supporting measures that enhance efficiency, promote accountability, and safeguard the livelihoods of cocoa farmers, while working collaboratively with government and stakeholders to secure a resilient and sustainable future for Ghana's cocoa industry,” the statement said.

The development comes after the organization announced salary reductions for its Executive Management and Senior Staff as part of efforts to manage ongoing financial pressures in the cocoa sector.

ALSO READ: NAIMOS taskforce arrests 3 suspected galamsey kinpins, rejects GH¢119k bribe

In a press release dated February 16, 2026, COCOBOD stated that the decision takes immediate effect and will cover the remainder of the 2025/2026 crop year.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Executive Management will take a 20 percent salary cut, while Senior Staff members have agreed to a 10 percent reduction in their salaries.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
News
20.02.2026
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
Yaw Sarpong
Entertainment
20.02.2026
MUSIGA donates GH¢500 towards late Yaw Sarpong’s funeral
Demonstrator reveals he’s not a farmer, says he was paid GH¢250 to join cocoa farmers’ protest
News
20.02.2026
Demonstrator reveals he’s not a farmer, says he was paid GH¢250 to join cocoa farmers’ protest
Reactions as Papa Shee faces low turnout on day one of prayer crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife
Entertainment
20.02.2026
Reactions as Papa Shee faces low turnout on day one of prayer crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife
AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence
Sports
20.02.2026
AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence
Mahama calls for national unity in warm Ramadan message to Muslim community
News
20.02.2026
Mahama calls for national unity in warm Ramadan message to Muslim community