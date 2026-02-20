Age verification required
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
The Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Board has resolved not to receive any sitting allowances for the remainder of the 2025/26 cocoa season, in a move aimed at supporting ongoing reforms within the cocoa sector.
The decision was announced in a notice issued on February 20, as part of efforts to strengthen financial discipline and restore confidence in the industry.
“In support of ongoing efforts to reform Ghana's cocoa industry and strengthen its long-term sustainability, the Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Board has resolved not to receive any sitting allowances for the remainder of the 2025/26 cocoa season,” the statement said.
According to the Board, the move underscores its commitment to prudent financial management and responsible leadership at a time when the sector is undergoing significant restructuring.
“This decision reflects the Board's commitment to prudent financial management, shared sacrifice, and responsible leadership as COCOBOD undertakes critical reforms to address recent challenges and restore confidence across the cocoa value chain,” the notice added.
The cocoa sector has faced mounting pressures in recent seasons, including production challenges and financial constraints, prompting government-backed measures to stabilise operations and improve efficiency within the Ghana Cocoa Board.
The Board further reiterated its support for measures aimed at improving transparency and long-term sustainability in the industry.
“The Board reiterates its dedication to supporting measures that enhance efficiency, promote accountability, and safeguard the livelihoods of cocoa farmers, while working collaboratively with government and stakeholders to secure a resilient and sustainable future for Ghana's cocoa industry,” the statement said.
The development comes after the organization announced salary reductions for its Executive Management and Senior Staff as part of efforts to manage ongoing financial pressures in the cocoa sector.
In a press release dated February 16, 2026, COCOBOD stated that the decision takes immediate effect and will cover the remainder of the 2025/2026 crop year.
According to the statement, Executive Management will take a 20 percent salary cut, while Senior Staff members have agreed to a 10 percent reduction in their salaries.
