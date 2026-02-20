Age verification required
Ghana takes Togo to UNCLOS Arbitration over maritime boundary
The Government of Ghana has formally notified the Government of Togo of its decision to resolve the delimitation of the maritime boundary between the two countries through international arbitration under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
According to a statement dated February 20 and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesperson, the move follows eight years of bilateral negotiations that failed to produce an agreed outcome.
The government said the decision seeks to prevent further tensions between national institutions and promote an amicable resolution, thereby maintaining strong diplomatic relations between Ghana and Togo.
“The Government of Ghana has served notice to Togo that the maritime boundary be delimited by recourse to international arbitration under UNCLOS,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said. “This step is necessary to avoid escalation of incidents and to support continued good relations between our two countries.”
Background
Maritime boundaries are critical for determining rights to offshore oil, gas and fisheries resources. Ghana has previously faced similar disputes, most notably with Côte d’Ivoire, which escalated over the Ivory Coast–Ghana maritime boundary in the Gulf of Guinea. That dispute was resolved through the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in 2017, which affirmed Ghana’s rights over oil blocks in the contested region, including the significant Jubilee oil field.
The current boundary negotiations with Togo have been ongoing since 2018, with both countries seeking clarity over overlapping areas in the Gulf of Guinea. UNCLOS arbitration is seen as the standard legal framework for resolving such disputes peacefully, ensuring compliance with international law while protecting economic and security interests.
By opting for arbitration, Ghana signals its commitment to a rules-based resolution and aims to prevent any escalation similar to the tensions that arose in past regional maritime disputes.
