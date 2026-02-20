Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Top 10 Countries with the Weakest Military in the World: 2026 Rankings
Global military strength remains uneven, with wide gaps between major powers and smaller or conflict-affected states. The 2026 Global Firepower Index ranks 145 countries using more than 60 indicators, including manpower, equipment, defence spending, logistical capacity, geography and resource access.
Under the index methodology, a lower PowerIndex score indicates stronger military capability, while a higher score reflects weaker overall capacity. The following ten countries recorded the highest PowerIndex scores in 2026, placing them at the bottom of the global military strength rankings.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries in the World with the Most Powerful Militaries: 2026 Global Firepower Rankings
10 Countries with the Weakest Military in the World
10. Moldova
Rank: #136
PowerIndex: 3.6225
Moldova ranks 136th out of 145 countries, with a PowerIndex score of 3.6225. The Eastern European nation maintains a relatively small and lightly equipped military force. Limited defence funding has slowed modernisation efforts, affecting procurement and force expansion. Moldova’s defence posture remains largely defensive, with emphasis on territorial integrity rather than expeditionary capability.
9. Somalia
Rank: #137
PowerIndex: 3.7393
Somalia places 137th with a PowerIndex score of 3.7393. Years of internal conflict have significantly constrained the country’s defence institutions and operational capacity. Although international partnerships and training missions have supported rebuilding efforts, Somalia’s armed forces continue to face structural and resource limitations.
8. Benin
Rank: #138
PowerIndex: 3.8963
Benin ranks 138th globally, posting a PowerIndex score of 3.8963. The West African country maintains a modest military establishment focused primarily on internal security and border protection. Rising instability in parts of the Sahel region has influenced greater attention to defence preparedness, though overall capacity remains limited.
7. Kosovo
Rank: #139
PowerIndex: 3.8041
Kosovo occupies the 139th position with a PowerIndex score of 3.8041. Having formally established its armed forces in 2019, the country remains in the early stages of building a fully structured military institution. Development efforts have focused on training, professionalisation and gradual capability expansion.
ALSO READ: 2025/26 Police, Fire, Prisons, Immigration Recruitment: How to Smoothly Pass Your Aptitude Test
6. Sierra Leone
Rank: #140
PowerIndex: 3.9201
Sierra Leone ranks 140th with a PowerIndex score of 3.9201. Its military remains relatively small and constrained by limited funding. More than two decades after the end of its civil war in 2002, the country continues to prioritise stability and institutional rebuilding, with defence capacity evolving gradually.
5. Liberia
Rank: #141
PowerIndex: 3.9275
Liberia stands at 141st globally, recording a PowerIndex score of 3.9275. Similar to neighbouring Sierra Leone, Liberia’s armed forces are modest in size and equipment. The country has focused on rebuilding national institutions following prolonged periods of conflict, resulting in a lean defence structure.
4. Suriname
Rank: #142
PowerIndex: 4.0538
Suriname ranks 142nd with a PowerIndex score of 4.0538. The South American nation maintains a small defence force with limited manpower and equipment inventories. Its relatively stable regional environment reduces immediate external security pressures, shaping a defence model that is compact rather than expansive.
3. Central African Republic
Rank: #143
PowerIndex: 4.2381
The Central African Republic places 143rd with a PowerIndex score of 4.2381. Persistent internal security challenges have strained the country’s defence institutions and operational capabilities. External support and partnerships have played a significant role in maintaining security functions amid ongoing instability.
2. Belize
Rank: #144
PowerIndex: 4.3602
Belize ranks 144th globally with a PowerIndex score of 4.3602, making it the second weakest military power in the 2026 index. The Belize Defence Force is one of the smallest in its region, with limited manpower and equipment. However, Belize benefits from relative geopolitical stability and established relationships with larger regional partners.
1. Bhutan
Rank: #145
PowerIndex: 5.7991
Bhutan occupies the final position at 145th, recording the highest PowerIndex score of 5.7991. The Himalayan kingdom maintains a small volunteer-based army and does not operate a significant air force. Bhutan’s defence posture is shaped by its strategic reliance on close security cooperation with India for external defence support. The gap between Bhutan’s score and that of the next weakest nation reflects a markedly lower overall military capability compared to other ranked states.
Conclusion
Military strength, as measured by the Global Firepower Index, extends beyond troop numbers. Economic resilience, logistics networks, equipment diversity, natural resources and geographic positioning all contribute to overall ranking outcomes. Countries with limited defence budgets or post-conflict rebuilding priorities often score higher on the PowerIndex, reflecting constrained capability rather than immediate vulnerability.
Several of the countries listed operate within relatively stable regional environments or maintain defence partnerships that help offset limited domestic capacity. In some cases, smaller militaries align with national policy choices that prioritise internal stability, diplomacy or economic development over military expansion.
The 2026 Global Firepower Index underscores the wide disparity in global military capability. While Moldova, Somalia, Benin, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Suriname, the Central African Republic, Belize and Bhutan rank at the bottom based on their PowerIndex scores, their security realities differ significantly.
For some, limited military strength reflects economic constraints or post-conflict rebuilding. For others, it aligns with strategic decisions shaped by geography and alliances. The rankings provide a comparative snapshot of defence capacity, but they also highlight that military power is only one dimension of national resilience and security.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom