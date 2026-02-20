Top 10 Countries with the Weakest Military in the World: 2026 Rankings

The 2026 Global Firepower Index ranks the 10 weakest militaries in the world, with Bhutan, Belize and the Central African Republic recording the highest PowerIndex scores among 145 nations assessed.

Global military strength remains uneven, with wide gaps between major powers and smaller or conflict-affected states. The 2026 Global Firepower Index ranks 145 countries using more than 60 indicators, including manpower, equipment, defence spending, logistical capacity, geography and resource access.

Under the index methodology, a lower PowerIndex score indicates stronger military capability, while a higher score reflects weaker overall capacity. The following ten countries recorded the highest PowerIndex scores in 2026, placing them at the bottom of the global military strength rankings.

10 Countries with the Weakest Military in the World

10. Moldova

Moldovan soldiers march in a military ceremony held on July 8, 2022, in Chisinau. Photo: Moldovan Defence Ministry Facebook page

Rank: #136

PowerIndex: 3.6225 Moldova ranks 136th out of 145 countries, with a PowerIndex score of 3.6225. The Eastern European nation maintains a relatively small and lightly equipped military force. Limited defence funding has slowed modernisation efforts, affecting procurement and force expansion. Moldova’s defence posture remains largely defensive, with emphasis on territorial integrity rather than expeditionary capability.

9. Somalia

(Photo Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

Rank: #137

PowerIndex: 3.7393 Somalia places 137th with a PowerIndex score of 3.7393. Years of internal conflict have significantly constrained the country’s defence institutions and operational capacity. Although international partnerships and training missions have supported rebuilding efforts, Somalia’s armed forces continue to face structural and resource limitations.

8. Benin

A file picture shows Benin national army soldiers standing near the presidential palace in Cotonou. AFP

Rank: #138

PowerIndex: 3.8963 Benin ranks 138th globally, posting a PowerIndex score of 3.8963. The West African country maintains a modest military establishment focused primarily on internal security and border protection. Rising instability in parts of the Sahel region has influenced greater attention to defence preparedness, though overall capacity remains limited.

7. Kosovo

Kosovo Security Force; Photo: Wikimedia Commons/SUHEJLO

Rank: #139

PowerIndex: 3.8041 Kosovo occupies the 139th position with a PowerIndex score of 3.8041. Having formally established its armed forces in 2019, the country remains in the early stages of building a fully structured military institution. Development efforts have focused on training, professionalisation and gradual capability expansion.

6. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone (US Amry Africa photo)

Rank: #140

PowerIndex: 3.9201 Sierra Leone ranks 140th with a PowerIndex score of 3.9201. Its military remains relatively small and constrained by limited funding. More than two decades after the end of its civil war in 2002, the country continues to prioritise stability and institutional rebuilding, with defence capacity evolving gradually.

5. Liberia

Rank: #141

PowerIndex: 3.9275 Liberia stands at 141st globally, recording a PowerIndex score of 3.9275. Similar to neighbouring Sierra Leone, Liberia’s armed forces are modest in size and equipment. The country has focused on rebuilding national institutions following prolonged periods of conflict, resulting in a lean defence structure.

4. Suriname

Suriname National Army - Wikipedia

Rank: #142

PowerIndex: 4.0538 Suriname ranks 142nd with a PowerIndex score of 4.0538. The South American nation maintains a small defence force with limited manpower and equipment inventories. Its relatively stable regional environment reduces immediate external security pressures, shaping a defence model that is compact rather than expansive.

3. Central African Republic

Rank: #143

PowerIndex: 4.2381 The Central African Republic places 143rd with a PowerIndex score of 4.2381. Persistent internal security challenges have strained the country’s defence institutions and operational capabilities. External support and partnerships have played a significant role in maintaining security functions amid ongoing instability.

2. Belize

Rank: #144

PowerIndex: 4.3602 Belize ranks 144th globally with a PowerIndex score of 4.3602, making it the second weakest military power in the 2026 index. The Belize Defence Force is one of the smallest in its region, with limited manpower and equipment. However, Belize benefits from relative geopolitical stability and established relationships with larger regional partners.

1. Bhutan

Bhutan via facebook.com/RoyalBhutanArmy

Rank: #145

PowerIndex: 5.7991 Bhutan occupies the final position at 145th, recording the highest PowerIndex score of 5.7991. The Himalayan kingdom maintains a small volunteer-based army and does not operate a significant air force. Bhutan’s defence posture is shaped by its strategic reliance on close security cooperation with India for external defence support. The gap between Bhutan’s score and that of the next weakest nation reflects a markedly lower overall military capability compared to other ranked states.

Conclusion

Military strength, as measured by the Global Firepower Index, extends beyond troop numbers. Economic resilience, logistics networks, equipment diversity, natural resources and geographic positioning all contribute to overall ranking outcomes. Countries with limited defence budgets or post-conflict rebuilding priorities often score higher on the PowerIndex, reflecting constrained capability rather than immediate vulnerability.

Several of the countries listed operate within relatively stable regional environments or maintain defence partnerships that help offset limited domestic capacity. In some cases, smaller militaries align with national policy choices that prioritise internal stability, diplomacy or economic development over military expansion.

The 2026 Global Firepower Index underscores the wide disparity in global military capability. While Moldova, Somalia, Benin, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Suriname, the Central African Republic, Belize and Bhutan rank at the bottom based on their PowerIndex scores, their security realities differ significantly.

For some, limited military strength reflects economic constraints or post-conflict rebuilding. For others, it aligns with strategic decisions shaped by geography and alliances. The rankings provide a comparative snapshot of defence capacity, but they also highlight that military power is only one dimension of national resilience and security.

