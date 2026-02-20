'I nearly stopped music because people said I’m 'too big'' - Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor shares how body-shaming criticism once pushed her to the brink of quitting music — and how a Tasha Cobbs video reignited her passion.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has revealed that she nearly abandoned her music career in its early stages after being told that plus-size artistes could not produce hit songs.

In an interview with TV3 Ghana on 18 February 2026, the singer reflected on the criticism and discouragement she endured while trying to establish herself in the industry.

Recounting her time in the church choir, Donkor said her vocal ability and growing popularity made her a target for resentment. She explained;

At the time, I was young and very talented. I received a lot of love. When you sang and your performance was outstanding, members of the congregation would shower you with money. I was often that person, and it created jealousy within the choir

She added that standing out in such settings often came at a cost. She said;

In many choirs, when someone excels and consistently leads because they are people’s favourite, it can generate a lot of hostility

However, the most painful blow came later, when she ventured into a solo career. According to Donkor, some advisers suggested that her body size would prevent her from succeeding commercially. She shared;

One piece of feedback I received was that I should lose weight because plus-size artistes cannot have hit songs. That was extremely difficult for me because I have always been plus-size — I have been big since I was born

The comment, she admitted, deeply affected her confidence and creative drive. She said;

It crushed me for a while. I stopped thinking about writing and singing. Instead, I became preoccupied with trying to lose weight to please people

Her perspective shifted, however, after watching a performance video by American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard of the popular worship anthem Break Every Chain. Seeing another successful gospel artiste who shared a similar body type restored her confidence.

Donkor recounted;

At the time, she was even bigger than I was. I realised I was striving for something that was not even working. Watching that video broke that mindset over my life, and I returned to music with renewed determination