Advertisement

'I nearly stopped music because people said I’m 'too big'' - Celestine Donkor

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:01 - 20 February 2026
Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor shares how body-shaming criticism once pushed her to the brink of quitting music — and how a Tasha Cobbs video reignited her passion.
Advertisement

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has revealed that she nearly abandoned her music career in its early stages after being told that plus-size artistes could not produce hit songs.

Advertisement

In an interview with TV3 Ghana on 18 February 2026, the singer reflected on the criticism and discouragement she endured while trying to establish herself in the industry.

READ MORE: 'I don’t think it was a robbery; I believe it was a contract killing' – Kwaw Kese on Fennec Okyere’s death

Recounting her time in the church choir, Donkor said her vocal ability and growing popularity made her a target for resentment. She explained;

At the time, I was young and very talented. I received a lot of love. When you sang and your performance was outstanding, members of the congregation would shower you with money. I was often that person, and it created jealousy within the choir
Advertisement

She added that standing out in such settings often came at a cost. She said;

MUST READ: 7 Ghanaian Musicians People Often Mistake for Nigerians — Here’s Why

In many choirs, when someone excels and consistently leads because they are people’s favourite, it can generate a lot of hostility

However, the most painful blow came later, when she ventured into a solo career. According to Donkor, some advisers suggested that her body size would prevent her from succeeding commercially. She shared;

ALSO READ: Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan enstooled as a Chief in Ghana

Advertisement

One piece of feedback I received was that I should lose weight because plus-size artistes cannot have hit songs. That was extremely difficult for me because I have always been plus-size — I have been big since I was born

The comment, she admitted, deeply affected her confidence and creative drive. She said;

READ MORE: Bullgod recounts shocking amount of investment lost to Menzgold, slams Akufo-Addo

It crushed me for a while. I stopped thinking about writing and singing. Instead, I became preoccupied with trying to lose weight to please people

Her perspective shifted, however, after watching a performance video by American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard of the popular worship anthem Break Every Chain. Seeing another successful gospel artiste who shared a similar body type restored her confidence.

Advertisement

Donkor recounted;

READ MORE: Celestine Donkor recounts musical journey and Class 6 teacher’s comment that inspired her

At the time, she was even bigger than I was. I realised I was striving for something that was not even working. Watching that video broke that mindset over my life, and I returned to music with renewed determination

Today, Celestine Donkor stands as one of Ghana’s celebrated gospel voices, a testament to resilience in the face of doubt and body-shaming criticism.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
News
20.02.2026
COCOBOD board suspends sitting allowances amid ongoing sector reforms
Yaw Sarpong
Entertainment
20.02.2026
MUSIGA donates GH¢500 towards late Yaw Sarpong’s funeral
Demonstrator reveals he’s not a farmer, says he was paid GH¢250 to join cocoa farmers’ protest
News
20.02.2026
Demonstrator reveals he’s not a farmer, says he was paid GH¢250 to join cocoa farmers’ protest
Reactions as Papa Shee faces low turnout on day one of prayer crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife
Entertainment
20.02.2026
Reactions as Papa Shee faces low turnout on day one of prayer crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife
AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence
Sports
20.02.2026
AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence
Mahama calls for national unity in warm Ramadan message to Muslim community
News
20.02.2026
Mahama calls for national unity in warm Ramadan message to Muslim community