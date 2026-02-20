Here’s how Arsenal and Man City could clash 5 times in 28 days

Manchester City and Arsenal could face each other five times in less than a month across the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League. Here’s how this unprecedented fixture run could unfold and what it means for the season.

Football fans are buzzing at the prospect of an extraordinary series of encounters between Manchester City and Arsenal in the coming weeks, potentially as many as five matches against each other in under a month across four different competitions.

The first of these high-profile meetings is already confirmed. On March 22, 2026, City and Arsenal will contest the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) Final at Wembley Stadium which is a repeat of earlier finals between England’s biggest clubs and one that sees silverware on the line early in the spring.

This fixture sets the stage for what could become a historic rivalry sprint.Barely two weeks later, on April 4 or thereabouts, the two sides could meet again and this time in the FA Cup quarter-finals, if both clubs progress through the earlier rounds.

Currently, Arsenal’s path in the FA Cup has them drawn against Mansfield Town in the fifth round while City travel to face Newcastle United, meaning both clubs still need to advance before any potential clash materialises.Shortly after that, attention shifts to Europe.

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw, expected soon, could likely pair Arsenal and Manchester City once more, first in a two-leg tie with legs likely scheduled for April 7 and April 14. In that scenario, it offers supporters two intense continental battles in quick succession.

These potential fixtures feel all the more real given both sides’ strong form domestically and in Europe this season.Finally, with the league campaign still in full swing, a Premier League meeting is scheduled for April 18, 2026, when Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

That fixture, already on the calendar would round out the extraordinary sequence of potential clashes if all conditions are met.

Taken together, the dates paint a unique picture:



March 22: League Cup (Carabao Cup) Final at Wembley

April 4: Possible FA Cup Quarter-final

April 7: UCL Quarter-final First Leg

April 14: UCL Quarter-final Second Leg

April 18: Premier League match at the Etihad

That packed schedule has captured the imagination of supporters across social media, where many are already speculating about what such a run could mean for existing rivalries and season objectives.

The sequence of repeated showdowns could become one of the defining rivalries of the campaign. On the flip side, there is still some uncertainty. Progress in knockout competitions like the FA Cup and Champions League cannot be taken for granted.

Should either team fall short in those paths, the total number of head-to-head matches would drop. But for now, the football world watches with anticipation as City and Arsenal prepare for what could be one of the most intense inter-club runs in modern English football history.

