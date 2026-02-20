Age verification required
Neymar hints at retirement, sets sights on final World Cup with Brazil
Neymar has acknowledged that 2026 could mark the final chapter of his professional career, with the Brazilian forward suggesting that the upcoming World Cup may represent his last appearance on football’s biggest stage.
The former Paris Saint-Germain star, who rose to prominence as a teenage sensation at Santos FC before securing a high-profile transfer to FC Barcelona, recently turned 34.
However, his thirties have been heavily disrupted by recurring ankle, knee and hamstring injuries that have limited his time on the pitch.
Neymar rejoined Santos in 2024, with his current contract set to run until 2026. Speaking to CazeTV via UOL about his future, the forward delivered a candid assessment.
I don't know what will happen from now on. It could be that December arrives and I want to retire. I'm living year by year. There's this year, which is very important not only for Santos but also for the Brazilian national team and for me as well.
He is aiming to secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, although the Brazil boss has not publicly indicated whether the veteran forward will be included in his plans.
Neymar also revealed that he has been carefully managing his workload since returning to action, prioritising full fitness over immediate involvement to avoid further setbacks.
I wanted to return to playing this season at 100%, which is why I held back on some games. I know a lot of people talk nonsense and don't know what it's like day-to-day, but I have to endure it. Santos made a very good plan in this regard.
Obviously, I wanted to come back to help my team, but I ended up holding back to return at 100%, without pain, without fear, and without anything.
I managed to come back very well in this last game. I'm happy and calm to have returned a little better than I was before. Obviously, I need to gain a little more rhythm, but it's with perseverance that I will reach my 100%. I'll live year by year. I don't know what will happen from now on; it will be up to my heart. It's one day at a time.
His remarks follow the recent departure of former Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho from CR Vasco da Gama, with Coutinho citing mental exhaustion in an emotional social media statement.
