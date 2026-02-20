Advertisement

Neymar hints at retirement, sets sights on final World Cup with Brazil

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:27 - 20 February 2026
Neymar. Credit : Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via Getty
Advertisement

Neymar has acknowledged that 2026 could mark the final chapter of his professional career, with the Brazilian forward suggesting that the upcoming World Cup may represent his last appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

The former Paris Saint-Germain star, who rose to prominence as a teenage sensation at Santos FC before securing a high-profile transfer to FC Barcelona, recently turned 34.

However, his thirties have been heavily disrupted by recurring ankle, knee and hamstring injuries that have limited his time on the pitch.

MUST READ: Sadio Mane: From Bambali to football immortality, the rise of Senegal’s humble superstar

Neymar rejoined Santos in 2024, with his current contract set to run until 2026. Speaking to CazeTV via UOL about his future, the forward delivered a candid assessment.

Advertisement

I don't know what will happen from now on. It could be that December arrives and I want to retire. I'm living year by year. There's this year, which is very important not only for Santos but also for the Brazilian national team and for me as well.

He is aiming to secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, although the Brazil boss has not publicly indicated whether the veteran forward will be included in his plans.

READ ALSO: AFCON Final Chaos: Moroccan court jails 19 fans over pitch invasion and stadium violence

Neymar also revealed that he has been carefully managing his workload since returning to action, prioritising full fitness over immediate involvement to avoid further setbacks.

I wanted to return to playing this season at 100%, which is why I held back on some games. I know a lot of people talk nonsense and don't know what it's like day-to-day, but I have to endure it. Santos made a very good plan in this regard.
Advertisement

Obviously, I wanted to come back to help my team, but I ended up holding back to return at 100%, without pain, without fear, and without anything.

READ MORE: Top 10 Greatest FIFA World Cups of All Time

I managed to come back very well in this last game. I'm happy and calm to have returned a little better than I was before. Obviously, I need to gain a little more rhythm, but it's with perseverance that I will reach my 100%. I'll live year by year. I don't know what will happen from now on; it will be up to my heart. It's one day at a time.

His remarks follow the recent departure of former Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho from CR Vasco da Gama, with Coutinho citing mental exhaustion in an emotional social media statement.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Club World Cup to expand to 48 teams under FIFA and UEFA agreement
Sports
20.02.2026
Club World Cup to expand to 48 teams under FIFA and UEFA agreement
President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi
News
20.02.2026
‘Sustain existing cocoa producer price, pay arrears’ - Catholic Bishops tell Gov’t
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (16 to 20 February)
News
20.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (16 to 20 February)
Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein [BusinessdayNG]
Lifestyle
20.02.2026
How to Preserve Beans Without Using Cement: Tips for Longevity and Quality
Neymar hints at retirement, sets sights on final World Cup with Brazil
Sports
20.02.2026
Neymar hints at retirement, sets sights on final World Cup with Brazil
Court remands suspect in Mamprobi baby theft case, sets next appearance date
News
20.02.2026
Court remands suspect in Mamprobi baby theft case, sets next appearance date