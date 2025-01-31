Pregnant TikToker dies after visiting musician friend who promised her a phone

A devastating incident has left social media users heartbroken following the tragic death of a young woman, known online as Ray. The story has sent shockwaves across platforms, raising questions about trust, safety, and the tragic consequences of online interactions gone wrong.

According to reports, Ray died after visiting an up-and-coming musician, OG One Savage, whom she had been communicating with for about a month after connecting on Instagram. On 26 January, Ray decided to meet him in person.

During her visit, OG One Savage allegedly made advances toward her, which she firmly refused. Later, feeling thirsty, Ray asked for water. However, after drinking it, she noticed something suspicious. Believing it might have been spiked, she quickly texted her sister, sharing the apartment’s address and informing her that she wasn’t feeling well.

Tragically, it has been revealed that Ray was pregnant by her serious boyfriend. Despite this, she had chosen to meet OG One Savage because he had promised to buy her a new phone.

Upon receiving Ray’s distressing message, her sister immediately rushed to the apartment and took her to a hospital. Heartbreakingly, the first hospital they visited refused to admit her. By the time they arrived at a second hospital, her condition had significantly worsened. Both Ray and her unborn baby tragically passed away.

OG One Savage is now in police custody as investigations into the case continue.

