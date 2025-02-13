You are probably the side chick if your man does these 5 things on Valentine’s day

Valentine’s Day, the ultimate day of romance and grand gestures, often leads people to wonder where they stand in a relationship. If you're seeing someone but aren't quite sure if you’re the main attraction or just a backup act, it’s essential to pay attention to the subtle (or not-so-subtle) signs. Sometimes, the clues are in how he acts on February 14th.

If your man does any of these five things, there’s a strong possibility you might be the side chick.

1. He Only Texts, But Never Calls

If your partner is all about the text messages and avoids any form of voice communication, there’s a chance you’re not the main person on his radar. On Valentine’s Day, the expectation is that you’ll be treated to something a little more personal—whether that’s a heartfelt phone call, a video chat, or an intimate dinner. If all you’re getting are rushed texts that seem like they were sent on the go, you might want to start questioning the nature of your relationship.

Side chicks, unfortunately, tend to get the "snap-and-go" treatment. It's all too convenient for him to send a quick text in between other commitments, while the main partner gets the face-to-face attention. If your messages arrive in the middle of the night, or you're simply getting “Happy Valentine's” in the middle of the day, with no time for a deeper connection, it’s not the most promising sign.

2. He’s MIA All Day, But Shows Up Late with No Real Plans

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, and it’s expected that your partner would make some effort to be present, especially if you’re important to them. If he spends the entire day "busy" and doesn’t even send a thoughtful message until the evening, something is off. A genuine partner will make time for you, even if it’s just a small gesture to show that you matter.

If he only contacts you late in the day, after all his other plans have likely been fulfilled, it could be a sign you’re the side chick. A side chick often gets the leftovers of his affection—just a quick meeting after all the main romantic activities have been taken care of. You deserve better than just the crumbs of his attention.

3. You Don’t Get a Proper Gift (If Anything At All)

Let's be honest—Valentine’s Day gifts don't need to be extravagant, but a thoughtful gesture shows that someone has been thinking about you. If you don’t even get a simple gift, or if what you do receive is lacklustre (think a hastily grabbed bouquet from a petrol station), it’s a sign you’re not on his priority list.

The side chick, unfortunately, doesn’t get the special treatment of receiving something meaningful. Instead, they often get whatever is left over or the bare minimum to keep things looking good. He might be saving his best gestures for someone else, leaving you with what looks like an afterthought.

4. He Insists on "Keeping Things Low Key"

This phrase should raise some red flags. If your guy insists on a "low key" Valentine’s Day, but you know full well that he’s going all out for someone else, it’s a clear indication that you’re not his top priority. Valentine’s Day is the one day in the year where the pressure to show affection is high, and if he’s keeping things quiet or making excuses about why he can’t spend time with you, it’s a signal you’re the backup plan.

Side chicks often find themselves "kept on the low," given limited access to his time and attention, especially on high-profile days like Valentine’s. It’s not about keeping things casual—it’s about hiding the truth of your relationship from the world.

5. He Wants to Keep Things Private (Especially on Social Media)

On Valentine’s Day, many couples post sweet pictures or status updates to let everyone know how special they are to each other. If he avoids posting anything with you, or even goes as far as not letting you post about your time together, it could mean you're more of a secret than you'd like to believe.

If you're the side chick, this is almost guaranteed. Side chicks are often kept in the shadows, never allowed to be the public face of the relationship. If he’s cagey about being seen with you in public or posting anything to show your connection, there’s a reason why. You’re not the one he wants everyone to know about.

So, if you spot a few or all of these red flags, it might be time to ask yourself some hard questions. You deserve someone who treats you with respect and puts in the effort to show you off on special occasions. Valentine’s Day is about love, but not just the kind that happens in the dark. If you feel like you're being kept in the shadows, it might be time to consider whether you're really getting the love you deserve. After all, side chicks deserve to be main characters in their own love story too.