Family asked me to quit music - Wendy Shay reveals as she recounts traumatic bullying

20 May 2025 at 18:40
Afropop singer Wendy Shay reveals the emotional toll of cyberbullying, saying the backlash was so intense her family urged her to quit music and return to Germany. Yet, through it all, she emerged stronger and remains one of Ghana’s top-streamed female artistes.
Ghanaian Afropop singer Wendy Shay has made a bold claim, describing herself as “the most bullied artiste in the history of Ghana music”. The “Bedroom Commando” hitmaker shared her emotional journey during an interview with Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide.

Reflecting on her early career, Wendy revealed that entering the music scene after the untimely death of fellow musician Ebony was far from easy. She recalled how public backlash and relentless criticism affected not just her, but her entire family.

My mum told me to quit and come back to Germany because it was crazy and it affected everyone in my family. Some of my relatives were even too embarrassed to associate with me at the time

According to Wendy Shay, the situation grew so overwhelming that her mother pleaded with her to abandon her dreams and return to Germany, where she had lived before relocating to Ghana to pursue music. The intensity of the public attacks, she noted, made it difficult for her family to cope.

Despite the painful experience, Wendy believes the ordeal made her stronger.

I wouldn’t even wish that on my worst enemy, but that built me

Even in all of that, I still have lovers who listen to my music. Every time they rank the most streamed female artistes, I’m always number one

Despite the intense criticism and emotional toll, Wendy Shay’s resilience has been a defining part of her journey.

