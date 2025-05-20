Ghanaian singer Efya laments alleged mobile money fraud attempt, calls out MTN

Sensational Ghanaian singer Efya has publicly criticised telecommunication giant MTN Ghana, reporting what she described as an attempted mobile money (MoMo) fraud incident involving her account.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Efya expressed frustration over a suspicious attempt to withdraw funds from her account without her consent. She questioned the network’s data security and demanded answers from MTN.

HOW IS IT THAT MTN FRAUDSTERS CAN SEND AN OTP!!!! LIKE WHAT!? HOW??? @MTNGhana IT’S OUTRAGEOUS!!! Y’ALL NEED BETTER SECURITY!! IT’S GETTING OUT OF HAND!

Efya explained that she received a One-Time Password (OTP) requesting confirmation for a transaction amounting to GH¢107.10. The payment was to be made to an account under the name “Moolre” for what was labelled a Ghana Digital Society Service.

She urged MTN to upgrade its cybersecurity systems to prevent users from falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.

The singer’s complaint sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, some of whom explained that the transaction seemed to originate from a Point of Sale (POS) device. Several users clarified that transactions via POS terminals do not require the MTN “Allow Cashout” security prompt, often used for cash withdrawals.

One user, @malik__szn, replied:

“Efya, when you go to a restaurant and they use their machines to send you an OTP for MoMo payment, do you allow cashout?”

@ArthitudeO added:

“They can send prompts to any number. Many payment gateways allow this. The reason it’s mostly MTN is because they have the largest customer base. Fraudsters try random numbers and some go through.”

Another user, @Q_e_w, explained:

“POS devices can send direct prompts. It still requires your PIN before completing a payment or withdrawal. Just like in shops or fuel stations, they ask for your number and a prompt is sent—no need for ‘Allow Cashout’.”

Efya’s Experience Echoes a Growing Concern

Efya’s account follows a recent viral video of a Ghanaian woman who emotionally claimed that GH¢11,000 was withdrawn from her MoMo wallet without her authorisation. The distressed woman insisted she had not shared her account details with anyone, yet the funds vanished mysteriously.