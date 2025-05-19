Lyrical Joe reacts to missing out on TGMA Best Rap Performance award

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has opened up about his disappointment following his loss in the Best Rap Performance category at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, the award-winning lyricist shared that he had high expectations of clinching the award this year, especially considering the level of effort and creativity he invested in his craft.

Yes, every year I’m nominated in that category, and I’m always hopeful—unless, of course, the criteria for that category have changed

Lyrical Joe pointed out that his work clearly aligns with the stated parameters of the category, which typically focus on “lyrical dexterity, flow, and delivery”—qualities he believes he consistently delivers.

When you look at the description of that category, it’s all about lyrical dexterity, flow—all of that—and I always bring that to the table. So, like any nominee, I was hopeful

He admitted that this year’s loss felt particularly disheartening due to the sheer amount of effort he put into his music, especially his renowned ‘5th August’ series.

This year, the disappointment hits differently because last year’s ‘5th August’ track cost me a lot—emotionally, creatively, and even financially. It’s not easy to shoot a 10-minute hip-hop video at such a high standard. So yes, being disappointed is only natural

Lyrical Joe was up against top-tier talents including Eno Barony, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone, and Kweku Smoke. In the end, Kweku Smoke took home the coveted award.