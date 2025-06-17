'I’ve spiritually destroyed your career' - Agradaa to Empress Gifty amid legal battle

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa has once again reignited tensions with gospel musician Empress Gifty, intensifying their long-running feud.

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Ministries launched a scathing verbal attack on the gospel star after online reports claimed she had removed videos containing defamatory remarks, allegedly in fear of legal consequences.

Empress Gifty has filed a GH¢20 million lawsuit against Nana Agradaa, accusing her of defamation following claims that she had engaged in extramarital affairs with pastors to support her luxurious lifestyle.

In response to the accusations, Agradaa categorically denied deleting any videos, asserting that the claims were being spread by accounts linked to Empress Gifty in an attempt to portray her as intimidated by the court case.

I haven’t taken down anything. These lies are being circulated by her people to suggest I’m scared, but I’m not

Rather than backing down, the evangelist doubled down on her previous allegations, launching a fresh wave of accusations against her long-time rival.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, 16 June 2025, Agradaa reiterated her claims that Empress Gifty was involved in affairs with Ghanaian pastors—allegations she insisted were widely known and had cost the singer numerous church invitations.

Since you started fighting me, which pastor has called you to minister at their church?. Keep playing with me. I have destroyed your career in the spirit. From now on, you’ll only perform at funerals and parties

According to Agradaa, the ongoing conflict is not merely physical but spiritual. She claimed she had already defeated Empress Gifty spiritually, rendering her career ineffective.