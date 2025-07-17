Barack and Michelle Obama finally break silence on divorce rumours (video)

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have playfully dismissed persistent divorce rumours that have followed them over the past year.

The couple appeared together on Wednesday’s episode of "The Light Podcast," hosted by Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson. The conversation, which primarily focused on raising young men, opened with laughter as the trio addressed the speculation surrounding the Obamas’ decades-long marriage.

Craig Robinson kicked off the banter with a cheeky remark: “Wait, you guys like each other?” to which Michelle responded with a laugh, “Oh yeah, the rumour mill.”

Barack Obama joined in the humour, replying: "She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.” Robinson added, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” prompting Michelle to quip, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced"

Rumours about the couple’s relationship status had been circulating earlier this year after Barack was seen attending several major events without Michelle. These included the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama has since clarified her decision to skip certain events, explaining that, with her daughters now grown and her husband no longer in public office, she now feels a sense of autonomy.

This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free

,she explained in a previous episode of the podcast, aired on 9 July.

In the latest episode, she further affirmed that her marriage remains strong.

There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man. And we’ve had some really hard times , we have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to