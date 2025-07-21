Ghana eliminated from 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup after 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast

Ghana's hopes of reaching the final of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup were dashed on Sunday following a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Ivory Coast at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The Black Satellites had a promising start, taking an early lead through rising star Benjamin Tsivanyo.

However, the Young Elephants equalised before halftime, shifting the momentum of the match.

The second half was a tightly contested affair, with both teams pushing for the winner.

Ghana controlled much of the possession and created several chances, but it was Ivory Coast who made their opportunity count, scoring the decisive goal to secure a 2-1 victory.

Despite Ghana’s attacking efforts in the closing minutes, the defending champions stood firm to claim a spot in the final, where they will face Nigeria.

The result marks a disappointing end to Ghana’s ambition of lifting the title on home soil.

Ghana will now battle Niger in the third-place playoff, also scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the same day as the final.

The Bigger Picture

Desmond Offei

While the Black Satellites fell short of a championship finish, the tournament has showcased several promising talents within the squad.

With many players gaining valuable experience, the focus now shifts to building a stronger, more competitive team for future tournaments.