EOCO rescues over 200 victims from major human trafficking ring in Oyarifa

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 17 April, EOCO’s Acting Executive Director, Abdul Bashiru Dapilah, revealed that the victims had been lured into Ghana under the guise of employment opportunities and were subsequently forced into illegal activities.

He stated:

Unfortunately, upon arrival in Ghana, as there were no actual job opportunities, they were taken hostage and confined within the Oyarifa Estates. They were then coerced into engaging in cybercrime and related illegal activities.

He added:

A number of laptops, personal belongings, internet devices, food items, and other materials were retrieved during the operation. With the support of the Ghana Police Service and the military, the victims were transported to the EOCO headquarters.

Mr Dapilah explained that a thorough screening exercise was being conducted to distinguish between victims and suspects, as well as to separate juveniles from adults and determine the specific nature of their involvement.

He further disclosed:

There are 11 individuals under the age of 18—seven females and 212 males. From our preliminary screening, we suspect there are about 35 perpetrators among them.

Indeed, during the screening process and in a meeting with the Nigerian High Commissioner, many of the victims—particularly the juveniles—expressed regret and recounted the deceptive methods used to bring them to Ghana.