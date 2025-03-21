Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye says he made his first $1 million at 27

Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has opened up about how he earned his first $1 million at the age of 27, after enduring years of hardship and perseverance. The Chief Executive Officer of Bills Credit, formerly known as Quick Credit, recounted his inspiring journey during an interview on Starr FM’s Starr Chat.

Quaye shared that after completing senior high school, he struggled to make ends meet and turned to street vending to survive. “I used to sell local gin at James Town,” he recalled. By the age of 22, he had managed to save enough to apply for a UK visa—a move he describes as the turning point in his financial journey.

The self-made businessman credits his rise to financial success to unwavering discipline. “Without discipline, you will not be able to achieve anything,” he remarked. Quaye proudly stated that he reached his first $10 billion milestone 13 years after making his first million.

Richard Quaye recently made headlines after unveiling his latest luxury acquisitions in celebration of his upcoming 40th birthday on 21 March 2025. He shared photos and videos of himself boarding a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy private jet claimed to be his personal aircraft alongside a Bugatti Chiron valued at approximately $2.4 million.

His social media posts have sparked widespread admiration and conversation across Ghana, with many applauding his achievements.

Star-Studded 40th Birthday Celebration Set for Independence Square

Quaye’s landmark 40th birthday celebration, scheduled for 22 March 2025 at Accra’s Independence Square, promises to be one of the grandest events of the year. A leaked guest list circulating on social media reveals an impressive line-up of celebrities and influential figures expected to grace the occasion.

According to a leaked copy of the guest list making rounds on social media, the event intends to bring in an impressive roster of entertainment industry giants including:- Davido, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar.- Diamond Platnumz, Tanzania’s music sensation.- Sarkodie, Ghana’s award-winning rap icon.- Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), veteran Nollywood actor.- KiDi, Afrobeats star.- Rita Dominic, acclaimed Nollywood actress.- Stonebwoy, Ghana’s dancehall and reggae heavyweight.- Ramsey Nouah, legendary Nollywood actor.- King Promise and songstress Efya.