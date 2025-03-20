Stormzy to receive an honorary law doctorate from top UK university

British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy has has been nominated to receive an honorary degree from the University of Cambridge, in recognition of his outstanding philanthropic work and contributions across multiple fields.

The artist, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., is expected to be awarded a Doctorate in Law by the prestigious institution.

Recognition of philanthropy and social impact

According to a statement published on the university’s official website, the honour is being bestowed “in recognition of his philanthropic endeavours and influence in education, music, sport, and literature.”

Stormzy has been a vocal advocate for educational equity, particularly for Black students in the UK. In 2018, he established the Stormzy Scholarship, which funds two Black British students annually at Cambridge, covering both tuition fees and maintenance costs.

In 2021, the initiative was significantly scaled up when HSBC UK joined the effort, committing to support an additional 10 students per year. To date, the Stormzy Scholarship has benefited 55 students, with the university announcing that the largest cohort yet will graduate this year.

Cambridge University noted that the “Stormzy effect” has played a meaningful role in encouraging more Black students across the UK to apply to the university.

Ceremony scheduled for June

Stormzy, along with seven other nominees, has accepted the University Council’s recommendation for the honorary degrees. The final approval rests with the Regent House, the university’s governing body.