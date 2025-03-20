Why can rich men date young women but not rich women date young men? – Delay asks

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has challenged the societal double standards surrounding relationships between older women and younger men.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Delay expressed her frustration over how people react differently depending on the gender dynamics in age-gap relationships.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale recounts how former IGP Dampare allegedly arrested him and his team

Why is it OK for rich men to be with younger women, but taboo for rich women to be with younger men? she questioned.

Public scrutiny and personal experience

Delay, who is in her 40s, remains one of Ghana’s most prominent public figures who has not yet married or publicly had children. Conversations about her personal life often centre around these topics, especially in a culture where marriage and motherhood are highly expected milestones for women.

Last year, Delay was rumoured to be in a relationship with young rapper Amerado, which reignited public discussions about her private life. While she never confirmed the rumours, it added fuel to the ongoing narrative around older women dating younger men.

Her recent comment sparked a flurry of responses on social media. Many users disagreed with her assertion, arguing that when she was linked to Amerado, the public largely embraced the idea rather than condemned it.

One user cheekily responded: “Who made it a taboo? Not in my family. Try me and see how you’ll be welcomed.”

READ MORE: Mahama critic Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah reportedly arrested by National Security