RNAQ40: Here are some iconic looks of your favourite female stars at the birthday party

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday celebration, which was held at the Independence Square, was a night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable fashion moments. The star-studded dinner brought together some of the most stylish female celebrities, who graced the occasion in breathtaking ensembles that turned heads and set new trends. From elegant gowns to daring statement pieces, these icons made sure to leave a lasting impression.

In case you missed it, here’s a rundown of the most iconic looks from the event, proving once again why these women are the ultimate trendsetters in the fashion world.

1. Ghanaian influencer Princess Ama Burland

2. Award-winning actress Sheryll Ralph

3. Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Ellen Osabutey

4. Ghanaian influencer Mahalia Akatugba

5. Adwoa Noella

6. Ghanaian Actress Benedicta Gafah

7. Ghanaian singer Sefa

8. Ghanaian Songstress Efya Nokturnal

9. Chrystal Aryee