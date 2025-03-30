MC Portfolio explains why King Paluta’s ‘Makoma’ was not nominated for TGMA’s Most Popular Song category

Ghanaian event host and entertainment personality, MC Portfolio has explained the reason behind King Paluta’s snub on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2025 Most Popular Song category.
The MC stated that while King Paluta’s hit song, ‘Makoma’ meets the requirement for the award category, a recent rule change in category nomination was made, which led to the snub on King Paluta’s work.
The charterhouse board has decided that from the this year onwards, no two hit songs from one artiste in the same category which have qualified will be selected together, we received this news just yesterday because when we were applying we wanted the guidelines placed by them for application, because we have seen it before where two hit songs from one artist has made it into the category.
MC Portfolio further explained why other nominations for King Paluta were snubbed, like the use of ‘Makoma’ for Hip Life Song of the Year Category. Consultations from Hiplife legends like Reggie Rockstone proved that the song did not qualify for the genre in question.
We were initially trying to nominate ‘Makoma’ for Hiplife Song of the Year, because King Paluta said he was inspired by hiplife content to make the song. But according to the 'scheme', the song is not a Hiplife song so they couldn't nominate that song. We also spoke to Reggie Rockstone, to know his opinion of the matter. While he recognized the hiplife influence in the song, he confirmed it did not qualify for the category according to the 'scheme', further labelling it a Highlife song. And the Highlife category too, there's already the hit song ‘Aseda’ in that category so they can't add ‘Makoma’ to it.
King Paluta had been raising concerns over snubs on his nominations for the 2025 TGMA. He is setting eyes on the ultimate award, Artiste of the Year, with a competitive array of fellow nominees.
Meanwhile the 26th edition of the TGMA is expected to will be held on May 3, at the Accra International Conference Centre, preceded by a pre-party on May 2 to provide social opportunities for the industry’s best and stakeholders.